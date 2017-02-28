 
March 2017





March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
654321
February 2017
28


"Easy" To Become Official Smartphone Transportation Application In Amman

"...After three years of success, more developments on roadmap"
 
 
AMMAN, Jordan - March 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Amman, Jordan (March 2017) – "Easy", the #1 ride-hailing and transportation application in Jordan with over 8,500 enhanced taxi cabs, is now to work with Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) to be an official taxi requesting application in Jordan; due to its achievements in the past three years and development projections for the future.

On February 28th of 2017, GAM announced the release of transportation regulations for smartphone applications in Jordan. The regulations suggest that "Easy" will be maintaining strong ongoing quality measures to elevate the sector. In addition, the regulations promise increase of taxi fleet available through the app; selected based on car year models and cleanness.

"We have been focusing on the development of the sector since launched in Jordan. And in light of the new regulations, "Easy" is happy to be in place to continue operations without restriction and abiding by them completely." Said Mahmoud Fouz, Easy Middle East CEO. "We gained the support of both drivers and passengers which makes it possible for us to keep improving the Jordanian transportation sector." He added.

"Easy" has been involved in talks with GAM and Land Transportation Regulatory Commission (LTRC) since early 2016; building regulations that work best for the sector and the service provided for the public. And being a strong part of its mission, it has always stressed on its disruption model being one that does not jeopardize thousands of jobs people depend on unlike other entities.

""Easy" has been working actively to add the new "smart taxis" to its fleet. We will have them available to be requested through the app very soon in addition to other services that provide more jobs for Jordanians." Said Hammad Ehtesham, Easy Middle East COO.

"Easy" also announced that it is willing to work hand-in-hand with the different private and public parties which prove beneficial for the transportation sector.
