Birla Global University Starts Admission for Professional BCom Course 2017
The three-year full time BCom (Honours) course offered by the Birla Global University is divided into six semesters with specialization in accounting, management and finance.
"The growth of trade, commerce and industry has boosted the demand for business education in the country. Business is not a one man's show and it requires skills and expertise. As the market in highly competitive, it is essential for business people to think out of the box and our course aims to nurture and develop young business-centric talents. The objective of our course is to nurture good talent and inculcate human values," opined the University's spokesperson.
He further added," With its own state-of-the art infrastructure, the University is sufficiently equipped to meet the academic needs of students. Our University is the only one in the state of Odisha that offers 158 credits to BCom (Hons) with specialization in finance, management and accounting. With our team of highly talented faculty, we provide career progression and assistance after the successful completion of the course. We have received hundreds and thousands of applications from students all over the country for this course and the numbers are increasing each day."
Conforming to the UGC curriculum of choice-based credit system (CBCS), the whole curriculum has been designed to include the right combination of knowledge and industry-interface.
About Birla Global University
The Birla Global University Bill 2015 was passed by the Odisha Legislative Assembly and assented by the Governor on 5th February, paving the way for the formation of the University. Set up by the Birla Academy of Art and Culture (BAAC), Kolkata, it aims to set high standards in the field of education. The outset of the University will have School of Management, School of Communication, School of Marine Science and School of Architecture & Planning. The second phase proposes to set up School of Engineering and Technology. The University also aims to introduce School of Odisha Art and Culture in a bid to promote the heritage of Odisha. For more information on the course, visithttp://bgu.ac.in/
For more information, contact:
Birla Global University
IDCO Plot No. 2, Institutional Area, Gothapatna
Bhubaneswar – 751029, Odisha, India
Tel: 0674 – 7103001-10
Fax: 0674 – 7103002
Email: enquiry@bgu.ac.in
Website:www.bgu.ac.in
