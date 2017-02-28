 
LCR Capital Partners to host educational seminars on the U.S. EB-5 Visa Program

 
 
GURGAON, India - March 6, 2017 - PRLog -- LCR Capital Partners will be hosting a series of educational seminars on the process, products and engagement involved for families looking to secure Green Cards to live, work and study in the United States via the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa program. LCR will be joined by immigration law firm Foster Global LLP for the seminars. Leading industry experts Marc Sharpe, Managing Director of LCR Capital Partners and Charles Foster, Chairman of Foster Global LLP will be the primary speakers at the seminars.

Speaking on the series of educational seminars, Suresh Rajan, Founder & CEO of LCR Capital Partners, said "Lately we have seen a record spike in the number of Indian and Middle Eastern families actively seeking legal and expedient green card alternatives for immigration to the United States. The seminars will be a great opportunity for prospective EB-5 investors to personally interact with industry experts before the April 28th deadline and probable hike from the current $500,000 minimum investment amount.  LCR will be joined by Charles Foster who has served as the principal advisor to President Bush on U.S. immigration policy and was an advisor on immigration policy issues to President Bush in the 2004 campaign and President Barack Obama in the 2008 campaign.  Seminar attendees can gather in-depth knowledge and get answers to questions on the merits, requirements and specifics of the EB-5 immigrant investor visa program."

The seminars will be held in Delhi at The Imperial Hotel on Saturday, March 11th at 3 pm, in Mumbai at the Four Seasons on Sunday, March 12th at 3 pm, and in Dubai at the Four Seasons on Tuesday, March 14th at 6 pm, local times respectively. Registration is free to all who meet the program's standard requirements and is now open for R.S.V.P.s at http://greencardindia.com/events-new/

About LCR Capital Partners

LCR Capital Partners was founded in 2012 by first-generation U.S. immigrants who met at Harvard Business School. Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, LCR is a U.S. private investment firm that provides growth capital to the best performing brands in the U.S. hospitality and franchise industry (primarily in the quick service restaurant (QSR) sector). Suresh Rajan, the CEO of LCR Capital, and his team are committed to providing HNW investors the best experience for their EB-5 processing and provide projects that are in the best interest of their clients. LCR's primary client base comes from Brazil, India, South Africa, China, Latin American and the Middle East.As a firm founded by first-generation U.S. immigrants, they understand and seek to alleviate the challenges and maximize the opportunities of starting a new life in the United States.

About the EB-5 Program

The EB-5 Investor Visa Program is the fastest and most reliable way for Indian high-net-worth investors to earn a U.S. green card. The program provides U.S. green cards and permanent residency to an investor and their immediate family (all children up to age of 21) through a one-time investment of $500,000 USD (the required investment amount is likely to significantly increase within the next several months) into a new U.S. business that creates 10 or more American jobs.

Since most other alternatives to obtain a U.S. green card (e.g. H-1B, L-1, EB-2, EB-3) involve frustratingly long waiting times and cumbersome processes, LCR's clients are increasingly taking advantage of the EB-5 visa's multiple benefits including high approval rates, relatively quick processing times and a competitive return.

For further media queries, please reach out to:

Scroll Mantra Private Limited

Ishita Roychaudhury | +91-9971036862 | ishita.roychaudhury@scrollmantra.com

Senaara Ailawadi | +91-9871808208 | senaara.ailawadi@scrollmantra.com

Ishita Roychaudhary
ishita.roychaudhary@scrollmantra.com
Source:LCR Capital Partners
Email:***@scrollmantra.com
Posted By:***@scrollmantra.com Email Verified
Click to Share