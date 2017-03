Hydrogels and Nanocin Technology discussed at Controlled Release Delivery 2017

SMi's Controlled Release Delivery conference will return to London for the 14th year on the 3rd & 4th of April 2017.

Controlled Release Delivery 2017

Contact

Zoe Gale

***@smi-online.co.uk Zoe Gale

End

-- The 14th annual conference will gather drug development experts and formulation specialists to explore the latest innovations made within the industry. Topics which will be discussed include: lipid suspension, novel injectable formulations, controlled erosion, parenteral and oral controlled release strategies, parenteral delivery, nanocin technology, nanomedicine and so much more.Hydrogels and nanocin technology will be hot topics discussed throughout the two day program., Associate Director of Protein Science fromwill provide a presentation on day two of the conference onwhere he will discuss and provide case studies on:• Rational for sustained release formulations for biologics• Influence of gel network properties on release kinetics• Impact of molecular format on release kinetics• Drug-delivery system compatibility, Director ofwill present on day one onLiam will provide an overview of nanocin technology, discuss the mechanisms of nancoin-medicated cell entry and release as well as provide examples of small molecule and biologics delivery and collaborative projects.Joiningandincludeand many more…A full speaker line-up and detailed conference agenda is available to download online at www.controlledreleasedelivery.com/prlogControlled Release DeliveryStrengthening innovation and overcoming the challenging regulatory landscape3rd & 4th April 2017London, UKwww.controlledreleasedelivery.com/prlogContact Information:For all media enquiries contact Zoe Gale on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6032 / Email: zgale@smi-online.co.ukTo register for the conference, visit www.controlledreleasedelivery.com/prlog or contact Ameenah Begum for group bookings on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6166 / Email: abegum@smi-online.co.ukTo sponsor, speak or exhibit at the conference, contact Alia Malick on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6168 / Email: amalick@smi-online.co.uk---END---About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi- online.co.uk