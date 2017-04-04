News By Tag
Hydrogels and Nanocin Technology discussed at Controlled Release Delivery 2017
SMi's Controlled Release Delivery conference will return to London for the 14th year on the 3rd & 4th of April 2017.
Hydrogels and nanocin technology will be hot topics discussed throughout the two day program.
Patrick Garidel, Associate Director of Protein Science from Boehringer Ingelheim will provide a presentation on day two of the conference on 'Hydrogel formulations for biologics' where he will discuss and provide case studies on:
• Rational for sustained release formulations for biologics
• Influence of gel network properties on release kinetics
• Impact of molecular format on release kinetics
• Drug-delivery system compatibility
Liam Good, Director of Tecrea Ltd will present on day one on 'Delivery and release of small molecules and biologics using nanocin technology'. Liam will provide an overview of nanocin technology, discuss the mechanisms of nancoin-medicated cell entry and release as well as provide examples of small molecule and biologics delivery and collaborative projects.
Joining Boehringer Ingelheim and Tecrea Ltd include Janssen, GSK, Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Evonik Nutrition and Care, Nanomerics, Ascendia Pharmaceuticals, Nanomerics, InnoCore Pharmaceuticals, NEUWAY Pharma and many more…
A full speaker line-up and detailed conference agenda is available to download online at www.controlledreleasedelivery.com/
Controlled Release Delivery
Strengthening innovation and overcoming the challenging regulatory landscape
3rd & 4th April 2017
London, UK
www.controlledreleasedelivery.com/
