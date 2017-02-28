 
News By Tag
* Electric brake controllers
* Eurobars
* Install Towbar
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Melbourne
  Victoria
  Australia
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
654321
February 2017
28


Ensured Safety by Installing Electric brake controllers - FiveStar Towbars

You will the help of the right services when it comes to any sort of need related to towbars and many more.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Electric brake controllers
Eurobars
Install Towbar

Industry:
Automotive

Location:
Melbourne - Victoria - Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia - March 6, 2017 - PRLog -- You will the help of the right services when it comes to any sort of need related to towbars and many more. Get in touch with such services and let them do the rest. The towbar installation is made easy by them and you will be amazed to see the outcome in the end. Keep Reading!

Five Star Towbars is the name to be taken into account when there is a need for best in class services related to any sort of automotive need. The towbar that they offer is simply amazing and they are made available e for any sort of need and they also cater the needs of multiple car and other trailer needs as well.

The best part about them is the level of experience that they have. They have offered some of the best outcomes to the clients who have hired them and the firm clientele speaks a lot about the volume of service that they offer.

With them at your side, you can expect an ample range of towbars, tow hitches, electric brake controllers, level ride kits, sway control kits, Airsafe receiver hitches and many more that will prove very vital at times of emergencies. The eurobars they offer look great and offer nice outcome.

Let the experienced Install Towbar

• The reason why DIY concept does not work here is primarily due to the safety constraints attached with it. Fitting a towbar might seem easy, but there are many aspects to be taken into account.
• They will make sure that you do not lose your trailer or caravan in highway and they know the right access points to get to mount points and wiring points, so that the installation is done in a robust manner.
• They will also take care of the ECM/ECU control modules to make the car lighting system independent to the trailer and much more.

The proportional and time delayed electric brake controllers (http://www.fivestartowbars.com/electric-brake-controller/) are also offered depending on the back load. The former uses motion sensing technology to get to the speed of the towed vehicle and thus arrange it accordingly to bring it to a perfect halt. The latter uses power of the brakes to stop the vehicle and it is also depended on the weight of the vehicle attached.

In a nutshell, FiveStar Towbars must be your destination for any such need in the area and you will be happy that you hired them for such need. The maintenance and other needs will be catered in the perfect manner and the towbars will last a long time to come. What are you waiting for?

About Company

Five Star Towbars is the ultimate destination for end to end towbars need. From eurobars till electric brake controllers, everything will be done by them. The installing is made easy and it is also fast paced. The end result will be nice and the best is the SAFETY that they offer on road. Call today to book an appointment.

Source: http://prwire.com.au/pr/66265/ensured-safety-by-installin...

Contact
Five Star Towbars
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Electric brake controllers, Eurobars, Install Towbar
Industry:Automotive
Location:Melbourne - Victoria - Australia
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share