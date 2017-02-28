Country(s)
Industry News
Logicalis expands its global reach with new operation in South Africa
LONDON - March 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Logicalis, the international IT solutions and managed services provider, today announced it has started up a business operation in Cape Town, South Africa. The creation of the South African based business means that Logicalis now operates Solution and Service Centres of Excellence in all main regions of the globe, providing both national and multinational clients access to its leading edge capabilities regardless of geography.
Frikkie Grobler has been appointed CEO of Logicalis South Africa to head up the operation. With over thirty years' experience in the industry, Frikkie had previously spent the last ten years as CEO of Computacenter SA and prior to that held the position of Sales Director at Dimension Data (WC).
Mark Rogers, Logicalis CEO commented:
"Opening up a local presence in South Africa is in-line with our strategic plan to expand our reach to better serve our international customers. The focus of this new operation will enable us to establish another Centre for IT solutions and managed services, thereby extending the reach and capabilities available to our other regions. It will also enable us to penetrate the wider Southern Africa and African markets".
About Logicalis
Logicalis is an international multi-skilled solution provider providing digital enablement services to help customers harness digital technology and innovative services to deliver powerful business outcomes.
Our customers span industries and geographical regions; and our focus is to engage in the dynamics of our customers' vertical markets; including financial services, TMT (telecommunications, media and technology), education, healthcare, retail, government, manufacturing and professional services, and apply the skills of our 4,000 employees in modernising key digital pillars; data centre and cloud services, security and network infrastructure, workspace communications and collaboration, data and information strategies, and IT operation modernisation.
We are the advocates for our customers for some of the world's leading technology companies including Cisco, HPE, IBM, CA Technologies, NetApp, Microsoft, Oracle, VMware and ServiceNow.
The Logicalis Group has annualised revenues of over $1.5 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific. It is a division of Datatec Limited, listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the LSE, with revenues of over $6.5 billion.
For more information, visit www.logicalis.com
Contact
Tentacle PR Ltd
Mark Harris
***@tentaclepr.com
End
Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse