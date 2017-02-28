1splace Poe't Creating Magic through His Musical Blends

1sPlace Poe't claims himself to be a magician in this music world. Experience his new tracks interlinked with the flavor of melodious drum beats. Stay tuned!

1sPlace Poe't

End

-- Hip hop has become in style over the past few years. In soundcloud, there are many that releases music based on hip hop and rap. But, only few of them are making a real craze amongst the hip hop music enthusiasts. Well, have you experienced any new beats in hip hop genre? 1sPlace Poe't aka The Inebriated Writer is recently launching variety of hip hop songs in soundcloud. He claims himself to be a magician instead of a musician, who is creating miraculous visions. He is totally different and creates poetic lyrics. Cinematic, versatile, and creative – these three qualities go along with this new singer 1sPlace Poe't.Harmonious melodies are finely interlinked with smart rhythm and energetic beats. As per 1sPlace Poe't, his inspiration is 3 Stacks, whereas, K Lamar ignited him. 1sPlace Poe't send message to people who listen. This new singer creates superb sound waves. His words playing ability is amazing and it extremely penetrate the brainwaves. Something that he needs to state is clearly painted in his music. Some stunning creations of this new singer are value listening. 1sPlace Poe't desires to unleash a lot of new tracks in soundcloud.Currently, 1splace Poe't is gathering vast range of fan base in soundcloud. This musician is creating miraculous visions. He is gaining attention from most music lovers in soundcloud. His rapping vogue is exclusive. The lyrics and beats are smartly amalgamated with melodies. This young and impressive musician wants to be his own boss and he doesn't really need anybody to rent him.He is poetically melodic. This lyricist from Central Florida has released some songs worth listening in repeat. They are – David, Recess, Melanin, BFYB and KWAD.To listen the music, Please click the following link: