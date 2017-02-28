Cristal Group Unveils Plans for Arabian Travel Market 2017

Cristal Group has several projects lined up for opening that will be unveiled at Arabian Travel Market 2017 (ATM).

Confirming the group's participation at the exhibition from 24to 27April, Mr Kamal Fakhoury, CEO of Cristal Group, stated, "ATM is the Middle East's premium travel and tourism show, and offers us the perfect platform to not only promote our existing properties but launch our upcoming projects. GCC and the Levant region remain the main focus of our expansion strategy where we have some fantastic hotels in development that will be launched during ATM. In addition, we also have some strategic new announcements to share with the local and international travel trade."Cristal Group has demonstrated excellent growth with a diverse portfolio of properties, and has quickly established itself as a key player in the regional hospitality sector. Elaborating on the upcoming projects, Mr Fakhoury said, "We have been in the midst of extensive development that has given us access to fabulous new destinations such as Abha region in Saudi Arabia that was recently named capital of Arab Tourism 2017. At Cristal Group we are proud to be the first ones to enter the region with Bayat Hotel by Cristal that is Abha's first 5-star property and is ready for opening in June 2017."He further added, "We have also got Masaya Hotel & Residences by Emerald lined up for opening in May 2017. It is the first deluxe residence in Erbil located in the Lebanese Village, one of Erbil's most prestigious and prime investments along the new Beharka road. During the first phase we will be opening the serviced residences while the hotel is expected to open in the third quarter of 2017".The Cristal Group was established in 2007 to deliver world class hospitality consultancy, technical services, asset management and brand management. Its vision is to be the premier business and leisure hotel operator in the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The company boasts a superb portfolio of hotels and a strong development pipeline.