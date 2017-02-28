ASSYST to host Live Webinar on Insurance Data Analytics

Upcoming webinar on 'Data Analytics' - a one to one from our Insurance Analytics Specialist,Mr. Ali Alkalamchi. Apt for all small to medium sized businesses who can get real time actionable data through the insights from our very own tool, PanBI.

Ali Alakalamchi

703-230-3136

Ali Alakalamchi

-- ASSYST's PanBI Big Data Analytics, a web-based and mobile ready collaborative data analytics platform provider announced today that it will host a live, complimentary webinar titled, Insurance Data Analytics"", on Thursday, March 16, 2017 from 01:00 PM to 02:00 PM Eastern Time. The webinar will offer expert advice from Ali Alkalamchi, Insurance Analytics Specialist."Data Analytics has been top of the agenda across Industries including the Insurance sector. Technology disruption, market volatility, changing B2B / B2C customer buying behavior, adoption of AI/Machine Learning and competition from digital native firms are some of the persistent challenges being faced.Finance, Operations, Brokerage and Sales teams in these organizations are increasingly demanding real-time actionable data. Feeds and discrete reports received from corporate IT systems such as Agency Management Systems (AMS), Quoting, Policy Administration, Claims Processing, CRM, Billing, Carrier Workflow or files shared via email transmittals are not synchronized, they miss transaction processing transparency and usually prone to human error".This upcoming webinar will share thoughts on how small to medium sized Insurance Brokerages and Agencies can drive insights to improve operational efficiency by adopting practical approaches. CFO, COO, Technology and Sales Leaders will benefit by options to quickly implement a data analytics strategy to managing and growing the firm's operations..This online session will cover:• Industry Landscape• Challenges• Insurance Data Analytics Solution• Insights by PanBI• Q & AFollow this link to register for the webinar -About ASSYST Insurance Practice:ASSYST's home office is in Northern Virginia in the Washington, DC metro area. We have operations in Southeast Asia. As a CMMI and ISO certified company, we maintain the highest level of Dun and Bradstreet (D&B) rating. ASSYST is structured as an employee-owned corporation that helps us retain the best talent and promote innovation to create products and offer services that greatly benefit our Insurance sector, customers.ASSYST has been offering solutions to the Insurance sector for the past 15 years with specific focus on mid-sized brokerages and agencies. ASSYST's practice includes functional knowledge of systems such as Business Acquisition, Quoting, Policy Administration, Claims Processing, Distribution, Reporting and Regulatory Compliance, CRM, Billing and Carrier Workflow across P&C, Life, Auto and Home lines.Our solutions, platforms, and managed services offer agility and speed needed to make technology adoption, transformation and sustainment goals, and a reality. We operate centers of excellence in the areas of Core systems modernization, Digital, Portals, Data Analytics, and Knowledge Management, two critical components in today's digital strategy portfolio. To accelerate adoption, ASSYST offers ready to deploy platforms, access to subject matter experts and good practice templates. Our customers include some of the fastest growing insurance brokerage firms.For more details:Ali AlakalamchiInsurance Analytics Specialistaalkalamchi@assyst.net703-230-3138