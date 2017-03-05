'Innovation Quay' launches in Dubai to capitalize on creative maritime sector development

New strategy to raise UAE's position as global center for maritime innovation

-- March 5, 2017Dubai, United Arab EmiratesAs part of its strategic initiatives to drive maritime innovation and creativity, the Dubai Maritime City Authority (DMCA) celebrated the launch of 'Innovation Quay,' a new ambitious initiative designed to take advantage of technological innovations in support of the efforts to promote development in all aspects of the maritime sector and contribute to the country's economic diversification in preparation for the UAE's post-oil era. The project is part of the DMCA's tireless efforts to support the country's program to inculcate innovation in the domestic work culture and lifestyle and promote the UAE as one of the most innovative countries in the world.H.E. Sultan Bin Sulayem, Chairman of Dubai Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation and President of the DMCA, said: "'Innovation Quay' is a testament to our commitment to act in accordance with the aspirations of the UAE's wise leadership to employ a variety of new ways for the interest of the people and achieve happiness through government action. This move is important in providing a platform for encouraging manufacturers as well as national, regional and international research institutions to conduct practical experiments to develop the most advanced technologies in the maritime sector. We seek to incubate innovative projects, encourage creative talents, and produce the best ideas to further improve the performance, safety, efficiency and competitiveness of the local maritime sector and consolidate Dubai's and the UAE's leadership in the global maritime sector.'Innovation Quay' will be an integrated facility for major manufacturers and research institutions to conduct field studies and create new experiences using the latest innovative technologies such as drones, 3D technology, and smart and self-driving ships, among others.The project complements the DMCA's 'Maritime Creativity and Innovation Lab' in instilling creativity in the sector and further enhancing the maritime community in line with the demands of the 21st century. The initiative highlights the aspirations of the Dubai Government to establish a sustainable maritime sector capable of meeting the sustainable development goals of the Emirate of Dubai.Amer Ali, CEO of DMCA, said: "Launching 'Innovation Quay' demonstrates our commitment to foster creativity and innovation and support research and development in line with the goal of making the UAE a global center for innovative technologies and modern creative solutions. We aim to upgrade services in a way that will ensure people's happiness and the community's welfare. We are confident that this initiative will generate pioneering ideas and support state-of-the-art projects that will have a positive impact on our continuous efforts to make the maritime sector an important contributor in achieving the nation's sustainable development goals and turning Dubai and the UAE into the world's leading maritime capitals."The DMCA said it will gradually unveil new projects falling under the 'Innovation Quay.'