USBDriveDataRecovery.com introduces data recovery technique to recover data from memory cards
Company developed Memory Card Data Recovery Software that provides complete solution to get back all missing data lost due to various reasons from Micro SD Card, Mini SD Card, SDHC Card, XD Picture Card, MMC Card, Compact Flash Card, Memory Stick etc
Memory Card Data Recovery Software works with all latest versions of Windows operating system like XP/Vista/7/8/
Advance features of Memory Card Data Recovery Software:
• Facilitate to recover data from inaccessible or undetectable memory cards.
• Software supports different file extensions including jpg, png, gif, doc, txt, mp3, mp4, avi, mpeg etc.
• Provide facility to preview of lost files and folders before final recovery.
• Software uses advance disk scanning mechanism to deeply scan drive and recover lost data.
• Allow user to recover deleted or formatted data from different capacity of memory card including 64MB, 128MB, 256MB, 512MB, 1GB, 2GB, 4GB, 8GB, 16GB, 32GB and higher capacities.
• Support all major brands of memory cards including Kingston, Sony, SanDisk, HP, Lexar, Transcend, Samsung, Toshiba and other popular brands.
For more information:
Visit: www.usbdrivedatarecovery.com
Email: support@usbdrivedatarecovery.com
Contact
USBDriveDataRecovery.com
9868337762
support@usbdrivedatarecovery.com
