News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The Best Things Do To At the Gaur Sadar Bazar Noida Extension
Gaur City Center sadar bazar noida extension is new commercial by Gaur group.
Gaur Sadar Bazar advantage:
· The Gaur Sadar Bazar is helpful for the people to go to the shopping centers in order to shop for the products and other things in the mall.
· This project is well-suited for the local and the international stores are found in the mall that can offer better selection of the products and the people still and just spend few times with your family and friends.
· This project is connected to the city mall and offers various services with the modern facilities.
· This project is mostly suitable for all the people who live in the noida and they offer several shops and malls in the city center noida.
For details-
Visit- http://www.gaur.net.in/
Call – 9582279644
Media Contact
Gaur Builder
09582279644
09582279644
***@glorice.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse