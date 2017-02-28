 
The Best Things Do To At the Gaur Sadar Bazar Noida Extension

Gaur City Center sadar bazar noida extension is new commercial by Gaur group.
 
NOIDA, India - March 6, 2017 - PRLog -- The gaursons group is coming up with the sadar Bazar and wholesale Bazar in the guar city noida extension. They offer various kinds of option are available in the project. The first floor of the gaur sadar bazar mall is used for the sadar Bazar and the second floor of the mall is used for the wholesale Bazar. They are providing the major brands for the people and have enough space in the gaur city and it is internally connected to the Noida extension. With the advent of the modern technology, this project is well planned and maintained for every purpose of the people and it is a reliable one for the business purpose.

Gaur Sadar Bazar advantage:

·         The Gaur Sadar Bazar is helpful for the people to go to the shopping centers in order to shop for the products and other things in the mall.

·         This project is well-suited for the local and the international stores are found in the mall that can offer better selection of the products and the people still and just spend few times with your family and friends.

·         This project is connected to the city mall and offers various services with the modern facilities.

·         This project is mostly suitable for all the people who live in the noida and they offer several shops and malls in the city center noida.

For  details-

Visit- http://www.gaur.net.in/city/center/sadar-bazar/

Call – 9582279644

Gaur Builder
09582279644
09582279644
***@glorice.com
Gaur Builder
Email:***@glorice.com
Posted By:***@glorice.com Email Verified
Gaur Sadar Bazar, Sadar Bazar Noida
Real Estate
Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India
Subject:Projects
