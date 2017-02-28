Introducing all-inclusive 75Health EHR Software for the benefit of doctors and medical practices!

 
CHENNAI, India - March 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Kaaspro Enterprises, the exclusive health care technology providers based out in Tamilnadu state of the Indian sub continent, is providing its cloud-based EHR system, '75health,' free of cost to doctors. EHRs are the new age super heroes to prevent medical errors by digitally storing patients' health history, lab results, and prescriptions with just a few clicks of the mouse. They relieve doctors from having to manually store and manage health data like before.

Instant Hit among medical professionals

Within a short time after its release, 75Health EHR has gone viral on the international platform receiving huge following and appreciation from various health care organizations located all over the world. It has attracted the Chinese manufacturers who have expressed their interest in integrating their hardware with 75Health EHR and Nigeria has requested EHR for health evaluation on flu outbreaks.

Do away with papers, Achieve Accuracy!

75Health EHR is a totally web-based health care solution that doesn't involve hassles of downloading and installing. All that is needed is a browser with Internet connection; users can just log in and start charting. Dr. Elampariti, a Pediatrician from Bangalore quotes "I am very comfortable using 75Health EHR. Appointment and vaccination reminders are really awesome features. Lab values and receipt features attached with the software prove very helpful. This is one medical information technology that will certainly boost the confidence of physicians!"

Key Features

     ü  Appointment scheduling

ü  Billing management

ü  Video conferencing

ü  Internal messaging platform

The company's CEO, Mr. Kumar Subramaniam, who also happens to be the co-founder of Kumaran Systems, says "all modules have been developed by highly qualified and experienced professionals using the latest methodologies and UI that offers continuous support to doctors. Being cloud-based, the offerings from the system bring further value to clients by giving them option of accessing it from anywhere at any time and with any devices such as mobiles!"

About Kaaspro Enterprises

Serving the health care industry across the world with innovative medical information technologies, this Chennai-based organization envisions engaging increased number of users in future. Unlike other existing EHRs, 75Health has made special efforts in presenting complex features in simple and convenient ways.

Website: http://blog.75health.com/category/newsroom/

