Sensex Nifty Updates by TradeIndia Research

--SENSEX UP + 26.76 @ 28859.21.NIFTY FUTURE UP + 12.20 @ 8935.00,BANK NIFTY FUTURE UP + 45.85 @ 20625.75.USD/INR – 66.7650.The market breadth remained healthy with 662 shares having advanced, 177 shares having declined. Meanwhile, 44 shares are unchanged.Experts feel the rally in the market is seen on the back of GST Council Meet's conclusions. Key exit poll results this week would also be on investors' radar.Coal India and Bharti Airtel were the top gainers on both the indices, while IT stocks Infosys and TCS were under pressure and were the top losers.The Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 66.77 per dollar on Monday versus Friday's close 66.81.BUY DHFL FUTUREABOVE 327.00Target1-328.00Target2-330.70StopLoss-326.00.Cipla | Bharat Forge | Tata Steel | SBI | PNB | Bharti Airtel | UltraTech Cement | Jaiprakash Associates | Aditya Birla Nuvo | Shree Cement | Religare Enterprises | ARSS Infra | Srei Infrastructure | GMR Infrastructure and SAIL are stocks, which are in the news today.Indian Market Outlook: Indian Benchmark Index Nifty on Friday closed at 8898 after making low of 8860, the index made a high of 8907 after opening at 8884. From last 2 week Nifty Index fell almost 1.05 percent from high of 8993.On Friday Bank Nifty closed at 20496 after making a low of 20423, the Index made a high 20580 after opening at 20573. Last week the Index was down by 1.83 percent, the index 3-week high was at 21042.Smallcap Index closed at 6649 after making low of 6588, the index made a high of 6657 after opening at 6598. Last week the index made a record high of 6776 and closed in a positive territory of 0.51 percent.Nifty Future is opening at 8929 as per SGX Nifty at 8:30 am IST, 31 points above its previous close of 8898.Website: