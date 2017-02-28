News By Tag
Beautiful heat warming property at Tata Crescent Enclave
A lot of new builders and property giants are investing money in the market here. The size of the residential plots range from 600 sq. ft. to 1988 sq. ft. of area. The possession of this property is available by July 2020. The property is spread across 25 acres of land area. The plots land area is spread across 15 acres of land area. There are pavered pedestrian walks and electrical and landline network provision. The surrounding area is being developed by other realty giants and hence the property value will go up in the future. There are many amenities surrounding this property for professionals such as there is a manufacturing hub, industries, IT park and too many job availabilities. There are 6 lane highways and wide internal roads as an added feature of staying at this property. The project is surrounded by many green zones. This will be valuable and creational property in the future and right now the prices are raw to make use of this opportunity. The community amenities of this project include an open space, rain water harvesting, 24 hours of water supply, sewage treatment plant, 24 hours of security and a jogging track.
Location and Surroundings
Oragadam in Chennai is an exclusive property that is developed as an industrial hub and IT park. Tata Crescent Enclave Oragadam, Chennai is just 12 kms away from Chennai Station. It is also 15 kms away from the airport. There are exclusive shopping centres, markets, vegetable streets and branded shopping centres are situated around this project. The property hold a great investment value and it will commercialise further providing all the day to day conveniences.
Tata Crescent Enclave price
The starting price of this property is Rs. 13.50 lakhs and the upper price of this property is Rs. 44.73 lakhs. The property is well surrounded with buyer friendly payment plans. Get more information visit at https://www.360realtors.com/
