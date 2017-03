Toronto based band "Across The Board" releases new single in Support of International Women's Day

Across The Board releases "Don't Drag Me Down" as a free download in conjunction with International Women's Day

-- Across The Board is releasing their new single "Don't Drag Me Down" free for download to the world on March 8, 2017, to lend their voice to equality, bridging the gender gap, and celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women while bringing visibility and awareness to help drive positive change.The band's latest EP, "Jane On Fire" has been distributed to U.S terrestrial radio stations along with their new lyric video to thousands of YouTube subscribers. Jacqueline Auguste, lead vocalist, and spokesperson for the band said: "We are expanding our platform to reach as many new music fans as possible." For more information:For a FREE download of their new single, "Don't Drag Me Down" visit: http://www.acrosstheboardmusic.ca/ music.html and watch their latest videos at https://www.youtube.com/ user/atbmusiccanada