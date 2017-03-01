Country(s)
Toronto based band "Across The Board" releases new single in Support of International Women's Day
Across The Board releases "Don't Drag Me Down" as a free download in conjunction with International Women's Day
The band's latest EP, "Jane On Fire" has been distributed to U.S terrestrial radio stations along with their new lyric video to thousands of YouTube subscribers. Jacqueline Auguste, lead vocalist, and spokesperson for the band said: "We are expanding our platform to reach as many new music fans as possible." For more information:
For a FREE download of their new single, "Don't Drag Me Down" visit: http://www.acrosstheboardmusic.ca/
Star 1 Entertainment Group
Laura Patterson, Managing Director
***@star1group.com
