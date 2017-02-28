News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Local Businesswoman Teena Hughes Launches Marketing Book for Women - International Women's Day 2017
Many women working from home or as one-person businesses are struggling with marketing and don't know what to do or how to do it so on International Women's Day a step-by-step marketing book is being launched to help everyone grow their business.
The book is filled with fifty step-by-step techniques and tips to take all the fear out of what to do next.
The launch of the book is Wednesday March 8th, 2017, which is also International Women's Day -- a perfect combination!
Teena Hughes invites locals, solopreneurs, freelancers, work-at-home Mums and Dads, small business & micro business owners to connect at the Red Rock Cafe on Coochiemudlo Island to celebrate women and their achievements.
Local women and businesswomen will be able to share their stories and get to meet other wonderful locals.
We will be meeting at :
-- 10:00am (everyone will be paying for their own drinks and food)
-- we'll be seated with a view of the yachts bobbing off the beach:
-- join us at Red Rock Cafe, 38 Victoria Parade, Coochiemudlo Island QLD 4184
If you are a local who'd like to join us for International Womens' Day 2017, please contact Teena to make a booking today:
-- call on 0408-801-808
-- or send an email http://teenahughesonline.com/
Teena would love to hear all about your adventures and business as well as your hopes and dreams for the future of your business.
The book "50 Marketing Secrets of Successful Women 2017 - Volume 1" will be available on 8th March 2017 on Amazon - if you buy the book, follow the links inside to grab the extra videos and training PDFs:
-- http://amzn.to/
Teena Hughes Provides Tips, Tricks, Techniques and Training For the Savvy, Internet-Aware Business Person Ready to Make Changes
Contact
Teena Hughes
***@teenahughesonline.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse