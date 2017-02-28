 
March 2017





Local Author and Dog Expert to Hold Book Launch and Fundraiser Event in Support to Chosen Charities

Local author, speaker, trainer, and consultant Mark "Dogman" Castillero has recently released a new book entitled More Than a Dog Whisperer: Making It Big in the Dog Training Industry.
 
 
ESCONDIDO, Calif. - March 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Black Card Books is proud to announce the release of consultant, speaker, trainer, and author Mark "Dogman" Castillero's new book More Than a Dog Whisperer: Making It Big in the Dog Training Industry. It is with this book that the author plans to give back and support the community.

Many people yearn to become dog trainers but don't have a clue as to what it really entails. Some are looking to change careers, to do something they find more rewarding. Fear is a strong barrier to change, but this book will help you overcome that uneasiness, so you will have the confidence to set out on your own dog-training venture. More Than A Dog Whisperer will explore all the particulars of the industry so you can then make an educated decision to enroll in dog-training school.

More Than a Dog Whisperer provides extremely useful information and tools that will help you launch an exciting and rewarding career in the dog training industry. For more information about Castillero's book, you can visit his website at www.dogmanmark.com.

Sonny Henegar, Canine Division Manager at AZEX Pet Solutions, has this to say about Mark Castillero: "Mark makes sure you enter this career and are able to read and understand behavior in both human clients as well as dogs. He knows that a good trainer is able to balance all of the previous qualities with the ability to continuously learn new techniques and adapt, change and apply them. The capacity to do these things is part of what makes Mark an expert in his field. And that is why you will enjoy every candid moment of this read. Don't start your career as a trainer until you've read, and possibly reread, each word."

"If you have great desire and passion in dog training, you have got to read Mark's book!" says Gerry Robert, publisher of Black Card Books. "I know Mark to be a very passionate and hardworking man and it brings him joy when he is able to share his knowledge and experience with others. If you are looking for an expert in the field of dog training, your go-to person is definitely Dogman Mark."

Castillero has chosen to support Best Friends Animal Society and Soul Survivor Outdoor with his book by donating a portion of proceeds from book sales at his gala launch celebration. The community is invited to attend this celebration on Saturday, March 11th, and take part on this special event.

Book Launch Gala and Fundraiser:

Date: Saturday, March 11th

Location: Loyal Order of Moose, 25721 Jesmond Dene Road, Escondido, CA 92026

Time: 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM PST

About Mark Castillero (www.dogmanmark.com)

Mark Castillero has more than 40 years of experience training more than 9,000 dogs, from professional protection canines to service dogs to house pets. His industry credentials and experiences are numerous, including being a training specialist in behavior modification and protection and an animal behavior specialist, as well as working as a veterinary technician and an experienced kennel manager. Mark is the founder and general manager of the California Kennel Association; has judged police canine competition, is a California state-licensed guide dog instructor; served as vice president of the International Tosa Ken Association, was a certified specialist in Gifted Animal Placement, is a member of International Association of Canine Professionals, was an animal evaluator who certified therapy dogs, and much more. He was also responsible for implementing the State of California Apprenticeship Program for dog trainer certification. Now, in addition to running his business, Castillero fills his time by mentoring aspiring dog trainers and traveling the United States and beyond as a seminar speaker.

