March 2017





José F. Padró, CPA, CTRS was selected the Keynote Speaker Attorney Marketing Annex Monthly Meeting

The Attorney Marketing Annex™ Doral Chapter selected, José F. Padró, to deliver a keynote presentation on "Year Round Strategies to Make the Tax Laws Work for You"
 
 
Listed Under

MIAMI - March 6, 2017 - PRLog -- José F. Padró has over 25 years of public accounting experience having practiced in small, mid-size and large accounting firm environments. José has a broad range of experience in taxation, financial reporting and management consulting. His services include tax planning and  preparation for individuals, partnerships, corporations, trusts and estates both foreign and domestic . José offers comprehensive services including IRS tax disputes and collection matters.

Mr. Padró is also a Certified Tax Resolution Specialist. The Certified Tax Resolution Specialist designation is awarded to individuals who have met the educational, experience, and examination requirements prescribed by ASTPS. The CTRS designation is restricted to Enrolled Agent, CPA or Attorney ASTPS Members in good standing, who has proven expertise to resolve a wide range of tax problems.

Mr. Padró considers himself a businessman that happens to be in the accounting profession. Businessman first and accountant second, has been the ingredient to the firm success in helping business achieve their goals, certainly quite different of the traditional bean counter reputation of the accounting profession.

In  Small and medium size businesses the knowledge of Income Taxes is of utmost importance to taxpayer and having a "PRACTICAL ACCOUNTANT" assisting you on your day to day activities  or assisting you  in planning and developing your business knowledge into other business ventures as the need arises.

For more information visit http://padrocpa.com/

About the Attorney Marketing Annex

The Attorney Marketing Annex™ is designed for attorneys to share referrals from other attorneys, share professional and legal knowledge and grow their practice. The attorney referral network is different from other networking groups because it is comprised of attorneys from various fields of legal practice but with only three attorneys from each legal specialty.

