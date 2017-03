Media Advisory: Beat Street Jam with Killiam Shakespeare at Johnny Brenda's March 11th

Featuring: Muhsinah, Chris Turner, Aaron Camper, Reesa Renee, and sounds by Dilemma!

Beat Street Jam March 11th

-- Beat Street Jam – Featuring Killiam Shakespeare.WHAT: The ground-breaking music serieswill premiere at Philadelphia's revered venue, on Saturday, March 11th. Featuring special guest singers:and. The show is headlined and produced by. The monthly series (held at Silk City) will expand to Johnny Brenda's for a rhythmic blend of R&B, Hip-Hop, and Soul performances. Founded by renowned producer and drummer Steve McKie (McKie Beats), in partnership with BBE (Adam Blackstone) and Love My Life Entertainment (Matt Sawyer), the series has become a cultural staple in the Philadelphia music scene, where musicians and music lovers can be engaged and perform at a level for which Philly is known for in the industry.Philadelphia based music collective,, is led by Steve McKie and Corey Bernhard. As seen by their performance on Fox 29 'The Q Show', the band prides themselves on their creative process and collaborations, including working with legend DJ Jazzy Jeff, Bilal, and John Legend to name a few. Killiam Shakespeare is currently on their tri-state tour with recent highlighted shows at the annual New York City Winter Jazz Festival and The Kennedy Center.Beat Street Jam will feature sounds provided by DJ Dilemma. Admission is 21+ years of age with proper I.D.WHEN: Saturday, March 11, 2017TIME: Doors open at 9pm. Showtime at 10pm.WHERE: Johnny Brenda's – 1201 N. Frankford Ave., Phila., PA 19125PRICE: $12 at door.WEBSITE: www.killiamshakespeare.com INFO: www.johnnybrendas.com