LifeStart To Add Two More Sites To Its Growing Flex Portfolio
LifeStart Flex enhances offers a unique management solution to the CRE industry
The centers are part of each building's ongoing renovations including lobby, plaza and street level entrances.
LifeStart's new Flex Management Program will power each fitness center. LifeStart will provide the tenants with cutting-edge programs and services designed to support a healthy, active lifestyle while they are at work. Membership to the fitness centers is offered free to tenants, with added services including equipment orientations, group exercise classes, small group training, personal training and nutritional counseling offered by LifeStart. LifeStart Flex is a unique program designed to increase the value of onsite fitness centers, without increasing the operating expenses of centers that are offered for free to the tenants of the building
"Our Flex program has become a popular option for centers that don't fit our traditional management option" - Mike Flanagan, CEO LifeStart."
About LifeStart
The LifeStart Wellness Network, is a national corporate fitness / wellness management company that that operates the largest portfolio of onsite fitness centers located in commercial real estate mixed tenant properties. By adding One North LaSalle to its portfolio, LifeStart continues its aggressive growth strategy in the Commercial Real Estate market. LifeStart success in the CRE market is due to its specialized knowledge, creative programming and unique staffing plans designed specifically for this market. With over 26 years of experience and a successful portfolio of over 60 locations nationwide, LifeStart has a proven record of developing and operating onsite fitness centers, securing the highest utilization in the industry. LifeStart managed centers enhance the onsite amenities of each respective building by creating motivating environments and engaging the tenant and providing value-added services focused on improved health and well-being.
To learn more about LifeStart visit www.lifestart.net
To see if LifeStart Flex is a fit for your existing center, contact us for a free consultation at info@lifestart.net
Contact
Mike Flanagan
***@lifestart.net
