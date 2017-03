Aroma Bravo Medium Dark Roast Coffee Featured on Coffee-Lite.com

Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee recently got a feature on Coffee-Lite.com, a website that lists and reviews different coffee brands.

Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee, 100% Organic Arabica Beans

Contact

Charles C Harmon Co LLC

***@gmail.com Charles C Harmon Co LLC

End

-- Coffee-Lite.com, a website that reviews various brands of coffee, has recently featured Aroma Bravo's Medium Dark Roast Coffee. The news came as a delight for the staff at Aroma Bravo, especially since the coffee and tea company has just made its debut into the specialty coffee market in November of last year. To be reviewed by coffee enthusiasts and featured on various online platforms soon after the brand launching is a huge privilege for the company."We are truly honored to be featured on Coffee Lite as well as other coffee reviewing sites. These websites are practically considered as authorities on good coffee, and they only recommend the best coffee beans online. It is such a rewarding feeling for our brand to be recognized as one of the best ones on Amazon," a company representative remarked.An excerpt from Coffee Lite's review of Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee goes as follows:"Regularly priced at $13.99, this medium dark roast coffee is an affordable choice for coffee lovers who want to indulge in authentic Honduran coffee. Expertly roasted in small batches, Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee reveals a full-bodied flavor that is greatly enhanced by shades of honey, cocoa, caramel and smooth chocolate. Gourmet coffee enthusiasts will certainly enjoy this delicious coffee from the high mountains of Honduras."Aroma Bravo Coffee is planted and harvested in Marcala, Honduras and roasted and packaged by skilled experts who are all fairly compensated through a profit-sharing system. Every bean is produced with the utmost care and expertise, which reflects the company's philosophy and passion for good coffee."As lovers of coffee ourselves, we take coffee very seriously and take great pride in our products. We dedicate ourselves to bringing the very best coffee beans we can find so that our customers can experience what true Honduran coffee has to offer," the company representative added.Interested customers can inquire about Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee at 888-582-6650 (toll free) or buy whole coffee beans at https://www.amazon.com/ review/R39EF6L6FY46DU/ ref=cm_cr_rd... Aroma Bravo is a brand of organic coffee beans from Honduras. Amazon customers often recommended this coffee for its smooth and well-balanced flavor, and also praise the company for its excellent customer service and quick delivery process.