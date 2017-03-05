News By Tag
The Best Inflatable Kayaks announced by OutsidePursuits.com
OutsidePursuits.com recently announced the results of their Editors' choice awards for the top Inflatable Kayaks
The Winners are:
Editors' Choice - Advanced Elements Expedition
The Editors at Outside Pursuits chose the Advanced Elements Expedition kayak to be the closest to a traditional hard shell kayak. Advanced Elements accomplised this by using aluminum ribs to give it exceptional rigidity. This gives it excellent tracking and makes it easy to paddle compared to many other inflatable kayaks. The Expedition has 3 layers of tough PVC for exceptional toughness and durability and earns it the Editors Choice award.
Top Pick - Intek K2 Inflatable Kayak
The Intek K2 is an amazing bargain for the price. This inexpensive inflatable kayak is made from a durable, tough vinyl that resists tears and punctures. The K2 is ideal for lakes and slow moving rivers where there are no large waves. Overall the K2 earned the Top Pick award for having good performance at a bargain price.
Best Buy - The Sea Eagle inflatable kayak is a tandem kayak that is equally at home on a class III river or a leisurly paddle around flat, calm lake. They use PolyKrylar vinyl for extreame resistance to punctures and tears. It will carry up to 650 pounds of paddler and cargo, by far the most of the kayaks evaluated. It also includes two skegs for excellent tracking ability.
Readers can see the top picks here: http://www.outsidepursuits.com/
Headquartered in Apollo Beach FL, OutsidePursuits LLC does extensive side by side testing of outdoor gear. The website is a free to the public resource for anyone who loves the outdoors. The website has several categories of equipment reviews, including: Scuba Diving, Biking, Camping, Hiking and Kayaking.
Once the reviews are completed the results are published making it easy for the reader to decide which is best for thier needs. Readers can visit the site at: http://www.outsidepursuits.com
