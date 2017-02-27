 
Industry News





Jo Dale Carothers, Shareholder, Weintraub Tobin, to Speak at TKG's Event

 
 
NEW YORK - March 5, 2017 - PRLog -- The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Jo Dale Carothers, Shareholder, Weintraub Tobin, will speak at The Knowledge Group's webcast entitled: "Patent Eligibility: Navigating the Supreme Court's 2016 Decisions and Its Impacts LIVE Webcast." This event is scheduled for April 19, 2017 from 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM (ET).

For further details, please visit:

https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/legal/intellectual-property-law/patent-eligibility-navigating-the-supreme-courts-2016-decisions-and-its-impacts-live-webcast

About Jo Dale Carothers

Jo Dale Carothers is a shareholder and chair of the firm's Intellectual Property group and a member of the Litigation group. She is an intellectual property litigator and registered patent attorney. Jo Dale advises clients on a wide range of intellectual property issues, including patents (ownership, infringement/non-infringement, validity/invalidity, patentability, and proceedings before the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO)), trade secrets and copyrights. Her practice emphasizes patent and trade secret litigation, licensing, contract disputes, and issues related to proceedings before the USPTO in all fields, with a special emphasis on electronics, embedded systems and high performance computing, Wi-Fi enabled devices, energy management, microprocessors/microcontrollers, memory devices, wireless communications devices and protocols, smartphones and smart TVs (along with applications), in-home networking for computing and entertainment, consumer electronics, semiconductor process and fabrication technology, packaging, power conversion, and software for numerous applications. Jo Dale has represented companies in litigation in numerous federal district courts and state courts across the country, the Federal Circuit Court of Appeals, and in Section 337 investigations in the United States International Trade Commission (ITC).

About Weintraub Tobin

Great ideas take many shapes and are the impetus for great commercial endeavors. Weintraub Tobin's Intellectual Property team works with national and global companies, start-up ventures, and individuals in all aspects of intellectual property. Experienced in a broad range of industries, including electronics, communications, software, digital media, entertainment, biotechnology, chemistry, mechanical systems, and fashion, Weintraub Tobin handles litigation and transactions involving protection, ownership, acquisition, licensing, infringement, and validity of patents, trademarks, and copyrights. The attorneys file and prosecute patent and trademark applications in the U.S. and internationally, handle disputes in the USPTO, and litigate cases in courts throughout the country.

Weintraub Tobin has a reputation for structuring cutting-edge transactions and resolving IP disputes. Large and diverse enough to deliver a powerful punch both inside and outside the courtroom, Weintraub Tobin is nimble enough to provide innovative strategies to help their clients thrive in the global marketplace. Efficient and cost-effective, Weintraub Tobin is the go-to firm for creative minds and inventive businesses.

Event Synopsis:

The recent Supreme Court (SC) decisions on Patent Eligibility may have a lasting and significant effect in the coming years. For instance, in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. v. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the SC refused to clarify the scope of Hatch-Waxman "safe harbor" by denying certiorari. The decision, subsequent to Sequenom v. Ariosa, was anticipated by many as it may have cleared out some ambiguity on the safe harbor's margin, such as whether it protects bioequivalence testing performed and documented only to maintain FDA approval.

Currently, questions on patent eligibility continue to grow among patent owners and related industry, considering that some existing cases are yet to be reviewed and decided upon. It is also equally important to know how the 2016 SC rulings will affect decisions on such cases, and how it will impact on succeeding matters in connection with patentability, especially for drug manufacturing companies.

In this two-hour LIVE Webcast, a panel of key thought leaders organized by The Knowledge Group will provide an overview to help you understand the critical elements of the impacts of recent Supreme Court rulings on the general perspective of patent eligibility. Speakers will also provide an in-depth discussion of the 2016 SC decisions and its specific aftermath in 2017 and beyond.

Key topics include:

·         Overview of Significant 2016 Patent Eligibility Decisions:

o    Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. v. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

o    Sequenom v. Ariosa

o    Cuozzo Speed Technologies, LLC v. Lee

o    Halo Electronics, Inc. v. Pulse Electronics, Inc.

·         In-depth Discussion of 35 U.S.C. § 271(e)(1)

·         The Scope of "Safe Harbor" in Patent After Hatch-Waxman

·         Recent Patent Eligibility Cases

·         Significant Insights on the Possible Impacts of 2016 Decisions in 2017

About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series

The Knowledge Congress was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
Source:
Email:***@theknowledgegroup.org
Posted By:***@theknowledgegroup.org Email Verified
The Knowledge Group PRs
