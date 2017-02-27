News By Tag
Jo Dale Carothers, Shareholder, Weintraub Tobin, to Speak at TKG's Event
About Jo Dale Carothers
Jo Dale Carothers is a shareholder and chair of the firm's Intellectual Property group and a member of the Litigation group. She is an intellectual property litigator and registered patent attorney. Jo Dale advises clients on a wide range of intellectual property issues, including patents (ownership, infringement/
About Weintraub Tobin
Great ideas take many shapes and are the impetus for great commercial endeavors. Weintraub Tobin's Intellectual Property team works with national and global companies, start-up ventures, and individuals in all aspects of intellectual property. Experienced in a broad range of industries, including electronics, communications, software, digital media, entertainment, biotechnology, chemistry, mechanical systems, and fashion, Weintraub Tobin handles litigation and transactions involving protection, ownership, acquisition, licensing, infringement, and validity of patents, trademarks, and copyrights. The attorneys file and prosecute patent and trademark applications in the U.S. and internationally, handle disputes in the USPTO, and litigate cases in courts throughout the country.
Weintraub Tobin has a reputation for structuring cutting-edge transactions and resolving IP disputes. Large and diverse enough to deliver a powerful punch both inside and outside the courtroom, Weintraub Tobin is nimble enough to provide innovative strategies to help their clients thrive in the global marketplace. Efficient and cost-effective, Weintraub Tobin is the go-to firm for creative minds and inventive businesses.
Event Synopsis:
The recent Supreme Court (SC) decisions on Patent Eligibility may have a lasting and significant effect in the coming years. For instance, in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. v. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the SC refused to clarify the scope of Hatch-Waxman "safe harbor" by denying certiorari. The decision, subsequent to Sequenom v. Ariosa, was anticipated by many as it may have cleared out some ambiguity on the safe harbor's margin, such as whether it protects bioequivalence testing performed and documented only to maintain FDA approval.
Currently, questions on patent eligibility continue to grow among patent owners and related industry, considering that some existing cases are yet to be reviewed and decided upon. It is also equally important to know how the 2016 SC rulings will affect decisions on such cases, and how it will impact on succeeding matters in connection with patentability, especially for drug manufacturing companies.
In this two-hour LIVE Webcast, a panel of key thought leaders organized by The Knowledge Group will provide an overview to help you understand the critical elements of the impacts of recent Supreme Court rulings on the general perspective of patent eligibility. Speakers will also provide an in-depth discussion of the 2016 SC decisions and its specific aftermath in 2017 and beyond.
Key topics include:
· Overview of Significant 2016 Patent Eligibility Decisions:
o Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. v. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
o Sequenom v. Ariosa
o Cuozzo Speed Technologies, LLC v. Lee
o Halo Electronics, Inc. v. Pulse Electronics, Inc.
· In-depth Discussion of 35 U.S.C. § 271(e)(1)
· The Scope of "Safe Harbor" in Patent After Hatch-Waxman
· Recent Patent Eligibility Cases
· Significant Insights on the Possible Impacts of 2016 Decisions in 2017
About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Congress was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
