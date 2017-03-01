News By Tag
Kebomusic Releases EP Entitled Kebomusic Presents: The After Work Sessions
The project is a delicate mixture of jazz, hip hop, R&B, neo-soul and electronic styles. The EP's infusion culminates in a unique affair, taking the listener on a musical journey of soulful grooves and hypnotic beats.
This time around, Kebomusic focuses on the instrumental aspect of his productions while featuring some familiar faces. Fans of the previous album will recognize the melodic tones of saxophonist Derwin Daniels. This EP is a perfect soundscape for a laid back afternoon or hip lounge.
Derrick Pryce, the Atlanta-based keyboardist/
Kebomusic Presents: The After Work Sessions will be available at all online retailers March 10th, 2017.
http://www.kebomusic.com
Contact
Derrick Pryce
***@kebomusic.com
