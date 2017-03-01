 
March 2017





Kebomusic Releases EP Entitled Kebomusic Presents: The After Work Sessions

 
 
ATLANTA - March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Kebomusic Presents: The After Work Sessions will be released on March 10th, 2017. Described by SoulTracks.com as "one of Atlanta's best kept secrets", The After Work Sessions follows the success of the 2013 debut album release.

The project is a delicate mixture of jazz, hip hop, R&B, neo-soul and electronic styles.  The EP's infusion culminates in a unique affair, taking the listener on a musical journey of soulful grooves and hypnotic beats.

This time around, Kebomusic focuses on the instrumental aspect of his productions while featuring some familiar faces. Fans of the previous album will recognize the melodic tones of saxophonist Derwin Daniels. This EP is a perfect soundscape for a laid back afternoon or hip lounge.

Derrick Pryce, the Atlanta-based keyboardist/producer also known as Kebomusic, is no newcomer to the indie scene. Since the release of his debut album, this Ottawa, Canada native has been featured on several collaborations.  Kebomusic's remix of Jazzanova's "I Can See" was handpicked specifically by the collective. It was featured on their remix compilation Upside Down: Dig Deeper.  He has received critical acclaim from around the world.  Notable accomplishments include securing distribution in Japan via Sweet Soul Records and receiving airplay on radio stations in the UK and Europe.  Most recently, he provided the soundtrack for a fashion film-short.  The film was subsequently selected as a top 10 finalist by Elle Canada's fashion film contest.

Kebomusic Presents: The After Work Sessions will be available at all online retailers March 10th, 2017.

http://www.kebomusic.com

