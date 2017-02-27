News By Tag
APSEC launches Text-to-Trade service
The new service will provide traders with the unprecedented convenience of being able to action trades whenever and wherever they wish without the need to dial their adviser or be in the proximity of their computer or trading platform.
The unique service allows clients to take up trade recommendations generated by APSEC's team of analysts simply by responding to a text message.
Subscribers receive trade recommendations containing the trade details, target and stop loss prices via text message and just need to reply "yes" to take up the trade.
This is a non-discretionary service so you need only to participate in the trade ideas that make sense to you.
With this service, clients can now remain involved in the markets while being able to continue with whatever else they choose to do, be it shopping, having lunch, or working. All orders will be placed via APSEC's execution partner, Saxo Capital Markets.
In a recent statement on the service launch, APSEC Chief Executive Officer Anthony D'Paul commented: "We are delighted with the positive feedback from our valued clients following the launch of our Text-To-Trade service,"
"It is very encouraging to see that our heavy investment into research and development to create this trading solution has paid off. We are looking to roll this service out to the traders across Australia in 2017".
For more information, visit: http://www.apsec.com.au/
Disclaimer: All recommendations published via the T2T service will be provided on a general advice basis and issued with no consideration for your existing portfolio or personal investment strategy.
