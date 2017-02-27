 
News By Tag
* Stock Trading
* Trade Recommendation
* APSEC
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Finance
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Sydney
  New South Wales
  Australia
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
54321
February 2017
2827


APSEC launches Text-to-Trade service

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Stock Trading
* Trade Recommendation
* APSEC

Industry:
* Finance

Location:
* Sydney - New South Wales - Australia

Subject:
* Products

SYDNEY, Australia - March 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Atlantic Pacific Securities (APSEC) is launching Text-to-Trade (T2T) service, a trade recommendation service that uses mobile technology.

The new service will provide traders with the unprecedented convenience of being able to action trades whenever and wherever they wish without the need to dial their adviser or be in the proximity of their computer or trading platform.

The unique service allows clients to take up trade recommendations generated by APSEC's team of analysts simply by responding to a text message.

Subscribers receive trade recommendations containing the trade details, target and stop loss prices via text message and just need to reply "yes" to take up the trade.

This is a non-discretionary service so you need only to participate in the trade ideas that make sense to you.

With this service, clients can now remain involved in the markets while being able to continue with whatever else they choose to do, be it shopping, having lunch, or working. All orders will be placed via APSEC's execution partner, Saxo Capital Markets.

In a recent statement on the service launch, APSEC Chief Executive Officer Anthony D'Paul commented: "We are delighted with the positive feedback from our valued clients following the launch of our Text-To-Trade service,"

"It is very encouraging to see that our heavy investment into research and development to create this trading solution has paid off. We are looking to roll this service out to the traders across Australia in 2017".

*******

For more information, visit: http://www.apsec.com.au/

Disclaimer: All recommendations published via the T2T service will be provided on a general advice basis and issued with no consideration for your existing portfolio or personal investment strategy.
End
Source:Atlantic Pacific Securities
Email:***@de2communications.com Email Verified
Phone:0421333763
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
De2 Communications News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share