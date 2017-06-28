Tales From The Nits - A Crazy New Niche Business

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif.
Calling All Mompreneurs - New Homebased Online Training
- June 28, 2017
- PRLog
-- In 2012, Pam Skinner and Diana Smentkowski had been friends for 15 years, and had a lot in common, they were broke. "Our boys were 20, our girls were 11. Our husbands both had MBA's but were laid off. Creditors were nipping at our heels. Our once healthy savings and retirement had dwindled down to nothing". But everything changed in the summer of 2012. With a small inheritance from her mother, Pam took a deep breath and invested everything she had in to something a little crazy - a head lice removal salon in Huntington Beach. "I opened our salon and with Diana's help, the first year we made $110K! We doubled our income for the next 3 years. Now, we have our own product-line 'SuperLice Solutions', and a new online training program for women who would like to have a home-based business that brings in a great income. We love what we do, it's incredibly rewarding. Our salon has over 185 Five Star YELP reviews. Our reputation speaks for itself. Now, we have created an opportunity to teach women what we have learned in this booming new industry." The program is called 'School Of Lice Online Boot Camp'. For information and details, visit: http://www.SchoolOfLice.com
