Axis Motor Cars To Become Premier Car Dealership In Jersey City By Celebrating March Madness
Fast growing car dealership Axis Motor Cars in Jersey City NJ will celebrate March Madness by offering special deals.
The reason why Axis Motor Cars in Jersey City, NJ is celebrating the women's national history month is because the dealership believes in supporting this great cause. The dealer also has female employees that have provided a positive car buying experience to customers. An employee of the Axis Motor Cars said "I am excited that our dealership is taking a stand and celebrating this historical time." She added, "I plan on selling more vehicles and getting noticed in the community for it."
Axis Motor Cars is working to differentiate the car buying experience in general for the Jersey City, NJ market because customers are demanding it. The dealership staff has expressed some of the customer concerns about what it is like to buy a car in Jersey City. Customers are saying that Axis Motor Cars is by far the best dealership in the area to do business with. In fact a recent review on cars.com from a customer stated, "The staff is very prompt when replying to inquiries about vehicles. Each of the two dealership locations is full of cars at very affordable prices."
Jersey City is a very diverse market that draws in traffic from everywhere including New York City. This means that that Axis Motor Cars sells vehicles of all makes and models. "It does not matter if you are looking to get into your first vehicle or purchase a luxury vehicle. The bottom like is that we have something for everyone" said one of the managers at Axis Auto Group.
The other big sales event for March will be the Saint Patrick's celebration. "This is a holiday that is celebrated everywhere nationally and it happens to be a fun one which is why I decided to run some promotions this year" said Jimmy Georgeadis. Additionally, the dealership is getting in the spirit of March Maddness by celebrating the NCAA basketball trends as well. The increased marketing efforts and the desire to be the best automobile dealership in Jersey City is what makes Axis Motor Cars the premier car dealership in the area.
Axis Motor Cars is currently serving customers out of two locations in Jersey City, NJ. The dealerships are located on 682 Garfield Ave and 180 Broadway. Between the two locations the dealership has over three hundred quality vehicles to choose from. Additionally the dealership is working with more banks than the average dealership usually works with. This means greater buying power and chances of approval for the best car loans. The dealership website is http://www.axismotorcars.com/
