 
News By Tag
* Axis Motor Cars
* Jersey City
* nj
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Jersey City
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
654321
February 2017
28


Axis Motor Cars To Become Premier Car Dealership In Jersey City By Celebrating March Madness

Fast growing car dealership Axis Motor Cars in Jersey City NJ will celebrate March Madness by offering special deals.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Axis Motor Cars
* Jersey City
* nj

Industry:
* Automotive

Location:
* Jersey City - New Jersey - US

Subject:
* Events

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - March 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Axis Motor Cars in Jersey City, NJ is a family owned and operated dealership that is on pace to grow fast. The dealership is becoming the premier car dealership in the Jersey City, NJ area to do business with. The Georgeadis family is going huge with advertising and promoting March Madness this year. "March is a huge month of celebration that we want to take advantage of" said Jimmy Georgeadis, the owner of Axis Motor Cars, He added "Between Women's National History Month, Saint Patrick's and March Madness in basketball we have a lot of opportunity to offer great deals on over three hundred vehicles in stock."

The reason why Axis Motor Cars in Jersey City, NJ is celebrating the women's national history month is because the dealership believes in supporting this great cause. The dealer also has female employees that have provided a positive car buying experience to customers. An employee of the Axis Motor Cars said "I am excited that our dealership is taking a stand and celebrating this historical time." She added, "I plan on selling more vehicles and getting noticed in the community for it."

Axis Motor Cars is working to differentiate the car buying experience in general for the Jersey City, NJ market because customers are demanding it. The dealership staff has expressed some of the customer concerns about what it is like to buy a car in Jersey City. Customers are saying that Axis Motor Cars is by far the best dealership in the area to do business with. In fact a recent review on cars.com from a customer stated, "The staff is very prompt when replying to inquiries about vehicles. Each of the two dealership locations is full of cars at very affordable prices."

Jersey City is a very diverse market that draws in traffic from everywhere including New York City. This means that that Axis Motor Cars sells vehicles of all makes and models. "It does not matter if you are looking to get into your first vehicle or purchase a luxury vehicle. The bottom like is that we have something for everyone" said one of the managers at Axis Auto Group.

The other big sales event for March will be the Saint Patrick's celebration. "This is a holiday that is celebrated everywhere nationally and it happens to be a fun one which is why I decided to run some promotions this year" said Jimmy Georgeadis. Additionally, the dealership is getting in the spirit of March Maddness by celebrating the NCAA basketball trends as well. The increased marketing efforts and the desire to be the best automobile dealership in Jersey City is what makes Axis Motor Cars the premier car dealership in the area.

  Axis Motor Cars is currently serving customers out of two locations in Jersey City, NJ. The dealerships are located on 682 Garfield Ave and 180 Broadway. Between the two locations the dealership has over three hundred quality vehicles to choose from. Additionally the dealership is working with more banks than the average dealership usually works with. This means greater buying power and chances of approval for the best car loans. The dealership website is http://www.axismotorcars.com/

Media Contact
Auto Ad Builder / Stan Sher
***@dealeretraining.com
End
Source:Auto Ad Builder
Email:***@dealeretraining.com Email Verified
Tags:Axis Motor Cars, Jersey City, nj
Industry:Automotive
Location:Jersey City - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Dealer eTraining News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share