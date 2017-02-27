 
AHL Insurance Agency Becomes Member of Valley Insurance Agency Alliance

20-Year-Old Independent Insurance Agency Joins Alliance For Added Opportunities
 
 
AHL Insurance Agency's Steve Henry
AHL Insurance Agency's Steve Henry
ST. CHARLES, Mo. - March 5, 2017 - PRLog -- AHL Insurance Agency recently joined Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of over 100 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois.

AHL Insurance Agency is a full-service insurance agency founded in 1996 that specializes in personal and commercial insurance.  The company is owned by Steve Henry, Matt Meers, and Stephen Rothermel and is located at 1480 Woodstone Dr. in St. Charles, Mo.

"We joined Valley Insurance Agency Alliance because smaller insurance agencies don't have the protection they need in terms of rate structure and contract security," said AHL Insurance Agency partner Steve Henry.  "The alliance gives us an opportunity to increase our market share in terms of the ease they afford us in doing business."

Founded in 2006, VIAA generates more than $150 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a $6 billion national alliance.

For more information about AHL Insurance Agency, call (636) 441-1411 or visit http://www.ahlinsuranceagency.com.

Contact
Elizabeth Powers
***@viaa4u.com
Source:Valley Insurance Agency Alliance
Email:***@viaa4u.com
