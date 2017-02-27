Business Podcast Positive Phil Show Welcomes CEO of Intellifluence- Social Influence Platform

Relationship Technology Entrepreneur, Co-Founder and CEO of Contractually, a relationship platform.

Zvi Band,Co-Founder & CEO Contactually . In addition to being an engineer and CEO, Zvi actively fosters a strong DC Tech community.Quote from Contactually Website "accomplishing great things through better, stronger relationships"He is a DC area tech evangelists - Beyond Contactually, Zvi has served as a proponent of entrepreneurship in the DC region.