Business Podcast Positive Phil Show Welcomes CEO of Intellifluence- Social Influence Platform

Relationship Technology Entrepreneur, Co-Founder and CEO of Contractually, a relationship platform.
 
 
@askpositivephil (1)
LOS ANGELES - March 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Zvi Band,Co-Founder & CEO Contactually . In addition to being an engineer and CEO, Zvi actively fosters a strong DC Tech community.

Quote from Contactually Website "accomplishing great things through better, stronger relationships"

He is a DC area tech evangelists - Beyond Contactually, Zvi has served as a proponent of entrepreneurship in the DC region.

Join Positive Phil "live" every day as he cuts through the Negatives. The program primarily consists of interviews with positive people and thought leaders, as well as others in the social, business and entertainment community.

Positive Phil Show is a daily show hosted by Positive Phil.

Award Winning Podcast where Positive Phil chats with today's most inspiring Thought Leaders and Entrepreneurs 365 days a year.

Strategies, Advice and Stories to Inspire Life and Business.

The program primarily consists of interviews with positive people and thought leaders, as well as others in the social, business and entertainment community.

https://www.positivephilshow.com/listen
