Email Entrepreneur Isaac Saldana Co-Founder of SendGrid is on the Positive Phil Podcast
Isaac Saldana is the co-founder of SendGrid, which helps companies increase their email deliverability.
Delivering your transactional and marketing email through one reliable platform.
SendGrid's APIs allow you to customize, measure and automate your email program. Manage real-time notifications and stats. Isaac Saldana received a double major in Computer Science and Electrical Engineering from the University of ... SendGrid Co-founder, President @ Sendgrid
Positive Phil Show, a Daily Podcast Sharing Strategies, Advice & Positive Stories That Motivate... Sharing Inspirational Motivations to People Everywhere as a Contribution toward Promoting Positive Values.
Join Positive Phil "live" every day as he cuts through the Negatives. The program primarily consists of interviews with positive people and thought leaders, as well as others in the social, business and entertainment community.
Positive Phil Show is a daily show hosted by Positive Phil.
Strategies, Advice and Stories to Inspire Life and Business.
The program primarily consists of interviews with positive people and thought leaders, as well as others in the social, business and entertainment community.
Itunes Link: http://apple.co/
https://www.positivephil.com
