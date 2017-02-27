 
News By Tag
* Podcast
* Business
* Entreprenuer
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
54321
February 2017
2827


Email Entrepreneur Isaac Saldana Co-Founder of SendGrid is on the Positive Phil Podcast

Isaac Saldana is the co-founder of SendGrid, which helps companies increase their email deliverability.
 
 
@askpositivephil (1)
@askpositivephil (1)
NEW YORK - March 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Email Entrepreneur Isaac Saldana Co-Founder of SendGrid is on the Positive Phil Podcast. Isaac Saldana is the co-founder of SendGrid, which helps companies increase their email deliverability.

Delivering your transactional and marketing email through one reliable platform.

SendGrid's APIs allow you to customize, measure and automate your email program. Manage real-time notifications and stats. Isaac Saldana received a double major in Computer Science and Electrical Engineering from the University of ... SendGrid Co-founder, President @ Sendgrid

Positive Phil Show, a Daily Podcast Sharing Strategies, Advice & Positive Stories That Motivate... Sharing Inspirational Motivations to People Everywhere as a Contribution toward Promoting Positive Values.

Join Positive Phil "live" every day as he cuts through the Negatives. The program primarily consists of interviews with positive people and thought leaders, as well as others in the social, business and entertainment community.

Positive Phil Show is a daily show hosted by Positive Phil.

Strategies, Advice and Stories to Inspire Life and Business.

The program primarily consists of interviews with positive people and thought leaders, as well as others in the social, business and entertainment community.


Itunes Link: http://apple.co/2cBxzXs


https://www.positivephil.com
End
Source:Positive Phil Podcast
Email:***@positivephil.com Email Verified
Tags:Podcast, Business, Entreprenuer
Industry:Technology
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Positive Phil PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share