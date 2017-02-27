 
Industry News





New Rule to Protect Workers from Occupational Exposures to Beryllium Discussed in New Video

The IAQ Video Network releases another educational production about important environmental, health & safety (EHS) issues.
 
 
PHOENIX - March 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Today, the IAQ Video Network and Cochrane & Associates announced the release of their latest educational video.  Their newest production discusses OSHA's final rule to prevent chronic beryllium disease (CBD) and lung cancer in American workers by limiting their exposure to beryllium and beryllium compounds.

"Beryllium and beryllium compounds are important materials, but beryllium is also a highly toxic metal and workers who inhale it could be at risk," said Paul Cochrane, President of Cochrane and Associates and the IAQ Video Network.  "This new rule reduces the permissible exposure limit and will hopefully prevent a number of new cases of CBD and lung cancer."

This educational video was sponsored by a number of organizations and leading industry professionals that work to protect and enhance the public's health and safety. Sponsors include: EMSL Analytical, LA Testing, Clark Seif Clark, Zimmetry Environmental, VOETS and Healthy Indoors Magazine to name just a few.

The new video can be seen at: https://youtu.be/xGdLaCCW4oc



To examine more than 480 other EHS and indoor air quality videos that have been viewed over 2,015,000 times or to join more than 2,530 subscribers of the IAQ Video Network's YouTube channel, please visit: www.youtube.com/iaqmarketer

To learn more or to inquire about IAQ Video Network sponsorship opportunities, custom videos or rebranding existing videos for educational and marketing purposes, please visit www.cochraneassoc.com, email info@cochraneassoc.com or call (602) 510-3179.

About Cochrane & Associates, LLC & the IAQ Video Network

Cochrane & Associates is a business development, public relations and marketing firm that specializes in the environmental, industrial hygiene, HVAC, mold, remediation and indoor air quality industries. The company has worked with many of the industries' leading institutions and companies as it continues to be an innovator. They are also the driving force behind the IAQ Video Network which produces educational, association and corporate videos.

