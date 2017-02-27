 
Pathways Telemental Health Services - We are here for you wherever you are!

 
LACEY, Wash. - March 5, 2017 - PRLog -- • Pathways Telemedicine-Telehealth means the delivery of health care services through the use of interactive audio and video technology, permitting real-time communication between the patient at the originating site and the provider, for the purpose of diagnosis, consultation, or treatment.

• Our platform is HIPAA compliant, in order to protect your privacy and confidentiality. Our technology is at no cost to our patients.  Our Telehealth platform is encrypted, HIPAA compliant, and a secure connection between you and your provider in order to protect your confidentiality & privacy.  Our platform employs industry-standard end-to-end Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) encryption using 256-bit keys to protect meetings.

Patients can participate in sessions from home or any location determined appropriate by the patient and their clinician.


• If a patient does not have the technical capability to participate in sessions from home (no internet connection or access to smart phones with cellular connection) they can participate in therapy from one of the "originating sites (http://www.pathwaysmhs.org/telehealth-clinic.html)."

• Vist us at: http://www.pathwaysmhs.org/telehealth-clinic.html

