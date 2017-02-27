 
Dream Salon & Spa Wins 2017 City Beat News Spectrum Award For Excellence in Customer Satisfaction

The team at Dream Salon & Spa receives high marks for customer satisfaction, earning the business the prestigious Spectrum Award.
 
 
CINCINNATI - March 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Having earned the highest possible customer satisfaction rating of 5 stars from City Beat News (CBN), Dream Salon & Spa received its second straight Spectrum Award for Excellence in Customer Satisfaction in 2017.

In partnership with The Stirling Center for Excellence, CBN recognizes businesses such as Dream Salon & Spa for providing an outstanding customer experience and honors them with the Spectrum Award. Winners are based on CBN's independent, proprietary research and evaluation system, which identifies businesses with a track record of top-flight customer service and customer satisfaction. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer. Only those with a 4 or 5 star rating receive the Spectrum Award.

Dream Salon & Spa (dreamsalonspa.net) has been in business since 2014, providing the Cincinnati area with hair, nail and skin care services in a friendly, relaxing environment. The salon uses excellent, high-quality products including Moroccan Oil, Keratin Complex, Wella, Aquage, Hempz, Cuccio Naturale and OPI to provide memorable, personalized services.

"Our passion is to help people look and feel great about themselves inside and outside by treating them with respect and appreciating them," says salon owner Sein Cozad. "We have friendly, helpful team members all focused on our clients' wants and needs."

Excellent customer service is integrated into every experience, from beginning to end. "From the minute customers walk in the door to the minute they leave, we make sure they are happy, satisfied and received everything they expected and more," says Cozad. "We want customers to know we value and respect them."

"As the owner, I just do what I love and encourage my team to do the same: be friendly, appreciate clients and treat them like you want to be treated," says Cozad. "We take our customer feedback very seriously and learn from it." Sein stressed the importance of investing in continuing education for herself and her team. "This is essential for keeping up with the latest techniques and the best products to provide the best experiences and services for Dream Salon & Spa's clients," she says.

Customers have responded, noting that the salon staff is friendly, caring and on top of current trends in the industry.

"This is a wonderful environment for any spa service," says customer Janet B. "The staff is very warm, yet professional and highly skilled. I am so glad I found this salon."

Cozad says that their clients are what make them successful. For example, client Katie P. says, "I've been going to Dream Salon & Spa since the first day it opened. The team is more than service providers. They become your friends. The team knows each customer by name, is friendly and professional, and does an amazing job in whatever service you decide upon. I've referred all my friends to the spa and they love it as well."

About Dream Salon & Spa

Dream Salon & Spa is located at 3948 Edwards Road in Cincinnati and is open seven days a week. For more information, call 513-873-9080 or visit the salon's Star Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/DREAM-SALON-AND-SPA-CINCI....

About City Beat News and The Stirling Center

The Stirling Center includes a learning and resource center with courses, team training and support, executive coaching, articles, and case studies focused on excellence. Its objective is to enable and encourage excellence across many fields, wherever it can. The Stirling Center, www.stirlingcenter.org, recognizes service excellence in both commercial businesses such as those served by City Beat News, and its "life" and "public service" divisions.

City Beat News and The Stirling Center are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9800 or go online to www.citybeatnews.com.

Source:Dream Salon & Spa
Email:***@citybeatnews.com Email Verified
Dream Salon & Spa, City Beat News, Spectrum Award
Industry:Beauty
Location:Cincinnati - Ohio - United States
