Helix Launches Global Healthcare Program

UK based Helix Research Center Ltd has launched Global Preventive & Curative Healthcare Program
 
 
KENSINGTON, England - March 5, 2017 - PRLog -- It is a known fact the quality of Healthcare is not Harmonised throughout the World .Not all countries consider Healthcare as a Fundmental Right of Every Citizen.Most of the World's Population does not have  access to Tertiary Healthcare ,especially in Rural areas.Billions of People are not aware of 'Prevention is better than Cure'.

HRC Healthcare ;the Healthcare divison of Helix Research Center Ltd has identifed the need and an opportunity to promote and provide Preventive & Curative Healthcare Services in 190 countries ,making use of available local contacts,Infrastructure and Healthcare Information Technology .

After Thorough Due Diligence in Africa,Europe ,MIddle East ,Asia Pacific ,South/Central America ,Caribbean,USA and Canada,HRC Healthcare has designed Global Preventive & Curative Healthcare Program ,

HRC Healthcare's Global Preventive and Curative Healthcare Program consists of Electronic Medical/Health Records System (EMR/EHR),Personal Health Records (PHR) Portal,Billing & Pharmacy Software,Medical Tourism,Telemedicine/Telehealth,Global Smart Health ID Card,Remote Healthcare Monitoring System,Disease Screening,Patient Education, Continuing Medical Education etc

HRC Healthcare intends to offer Preventive & Curative Healthcare services in 190 countries in 3 Phases ,beginning with USA .HRC Healthcare is open to exploring Strategic Alliances  with Clinics,Hospital Chains,Pharmacies,Diagnostic Centers ,Insurance Companies ,Professional Bodies ,Voluntary Organisations,UN Bodies like WHO and Health Ministries in any country

Since the Founder of Helix Research Center Ltd is a  Clinician,an active Member of Global Medical Fraternity and been active in the Global Market since 15+ years ,HRC Healthcare is confident of successfully promoting its Global Healthcare Project in 190 countries by the end of 2020.

The Consultant Doctors and Support Staff of HRC Healthcare are familiar with Regulations and are well trained to ensure high quality Primary,Secondary & Tertiary  Healthcare.

HRC Healthcare is planning to conduct International Conferences on Healthcare Update and is looking for prospective Sponsors and Partners .

Contact
Helix Research Center Ltd
***@helixresearchcenterworld.com
Source:
Email:***@helixresearchcenterworld.com Email Verified
Tags:E Health, Telemedicine
Industry:Health
Location:Kensington - London, Greater - England
Subject:Projects
Click to Share