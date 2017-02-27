News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Do You Want Fuller, Longer, More Luxurious Hair?
Hair Extensions Are Affordable, Long Lasting and Easy to Care For!
At Hair FX Extensions, our goal is to provide premium hair extensions at an affordable price. Hair Extensions have come a long way from the tape and clip on styles. Our Micro-Link and Nano-Link Remy hair extensions are natural, easy to take care of and long lasting. With proper maintenance, you can enjoy fuller, longer hair for up to one year.
Just think about it… no more "growing out your hair" stage. No more limp and flat hair. Our extensions are treated just as you would your own hair. You can style and color as usual. We always use premium quality Remy hair extensions, and the micro and nano links are barely noticeable to you and invisible to the world. Give me a call 416-704-5258, or visit our website at http://www.hairextensionsvaughan.ca/
Contact
Hair FX Extensions
Nancy Colosimo
416-704-5258
***@hairextensionsvaughan.ca
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse