Do You Want Fuller, Longer, More Luxurious Hair?

Hair Extensions Are Affordable, Long Lasting and Easy to Care For!
 
 
Hair FX Vaughan 416-704-5258
VAUGHAN, Ontario - March 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Hi, my name is Nancy Colosimo.  Last year, I finally took the plunge, followed my dream and opened my own hair extension shop.  I've worked in the dental profession for the last 20 years, and watching happy smiles come out of the office always made me feel good.  Hair styling has been a passion, and I spent many years helping my brother at his hair salon.  Upon discovering hair extensions and the now ease of care, and application, I was hooked.  I took the required technician courses, got my certificate, and started my own business.

At Hair FX Extensions, our goal is to provide premium hair extensions at an affordable price.  Hair Extensions have come a long way from the tape and clip on styles.  Our Micro-Link and Nano-Link Remy hair extensions are natural, easy to take care of and long lasting.  With proper maintenance, you can enjoy fuller, longer hair for up to one year.

Just think about it… no more "growing out your hair" stage.  No more limp and flat hair.  Our extensions are treated just as you would your own hair.  You can style and color as usual.  We always use premium quality Remy hair extensions, and the micro and nano links are barely noticeable to you and invisible to the world.  Give me a call 416-704-5258, or visit our website at  http://www.hairextensionsvaughan.ca/ and start this spring off with a great new look!

Hair FX Extensions
Nancy Colosimo
416-704-5258
***@hairextensionsvaughan.ca
