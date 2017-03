American Salon Publisher Gordon Miller Navigates Social Media Marketing on March MASTERS Audio Club

Gordon Miller has 30-plus years in the professional beauty world and four years as a social media/digital consultant. Interviewed by Winn Claybaugh, Gordon passionately shares his expertise on the quickly evolving world of social and digital media.

American Salon Publisher Gordon Miller

Gordon Miller is the publisher and vice president of integrated media for American Salon magazine and AmericanSalon.com. His 30-plus years of experience in the professional beauty world includes executive positions with Pivot Point International, Milady Publishing, and the National Cosmetology Association. Prior to joining American Salon, Gordon spent four years as an independent social media and digital consultant for beauty brands, media, and event companies. Gordon has a passion for sharing what some of the world's leading names in beauty have taught him about how to best create a successful, long-lasting career and/or business and for putting these big ideas into the context of the quickly evolving world of social and digital media. He can often be found at industry events, presenting programs on the transformative power of these new tools for salons and professionals. When not on the road on behalf of American Salon, Gordon can be found in his adopted hometown of Chicago, working, drinking coffee, and/or hanging out with Cody, his adorable rescue dog. Interviewed by Winn Claybaugh, Gordon shares the brilliant insights of someone who has led top companies and organizations in the beauty industry. His expertise and passion for the world of social media will prove to be a sought-after "how to" for anyone wanting to build and market their brand and their business.