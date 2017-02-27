News By Tag
American Salon Publisher Gordon Miller Navigates Social Media Marketing on March MASTERS Audio Club
Gordon Miller has 30-plus years in the professional beauty world and four years as a social media/digital consultant. Interviewed by Winn Claybaugh, Gordon passionately shares his expertise on the quickly evolving world of social and digital media.
Gordon has a passion for sharing what some of the world's leading names in beauty have taught him about how to best create a successful, long-lasting career and/or business and for putting these big ideas into the context of the quickly evolving world of social and digital media. He can often be found at industry events, presenting programs on the transformative power of these new tools for salons and professionals. When not on the road on behalf of American Salon, Gordon can be found in his adopted hometown of Chicago, working, drinking coffee, and/or hanging out with Cody, his adorable rescue dog.
Interviewed by Winn Claybaugh, Gordon shares the brilliant insights of someone who has led top companies and organizations in the beauty industry. His expertise and passion for the world of social media will prove to be a sought-after "how to" for anyone wanting to build and market their brand and their business.
For more information, visit mastersaudioclub.com. Find Gordon online at facebook.com/
About MASTERS Audio Club
The monthly MASTERS audio program features interviews, success secrets, and business-building presentations by the absolute best leaders in and out of the beauty industry. With subscribers in countries around the world, MASTERS boasts the most complete library and history of what makes the beauty industry great. Founded in 1995, MASTERS lets you hear the actual voices of your favorite artists, educators, and mentors as they tell their own stories and share their amazing wisdom for success.
Winn Claybaugh, founder and host of MASTERS Audio Club, has interviewed over 400 industry icons for MASTERS to date, including NAHA winners, best-selling authors, major manufacturers, distributors, salon owners and stylists, makeup artists, and more. The MASTERS roster includes luminaries like Vidal Sassoon, Yosh Toya, Sam Brocato, Robert Lobetta, Ruth Roche, Vivienne Mackinder, and Robert Cromeans, to name just a few.
For more information, visit www.mastersaudioclub.com and follow us on Facebook @ Winn Claybaugh. Now available in CDs and downloadable MP3s.
Contact
Jenny Hinz
***@paulmitchell.edu
