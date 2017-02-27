News By Tag
For National Poetry Month..."Help Rescue all these Great Poems from Obscurity for only a dollar"
Attention all Poetry Lovers, Singers and Songwriters: This is about a book called "Crazy Robert's Poems and Potential Song Lyics" by Robert Barrows. It's easy to read poetry for the masses and many of the poems could also be turned into great songs!
Quick, your editor said "Give me some stories for World Poetry Day (March 21st) and for April for National Poetry Month, and don't write about any poetry that's so esoteric that nobody understands it. Write about poems that anybody can understand and write about somebody who writes poetry for the masses, and it doesn't matter if they're local or not."
So, now where do you go for your poetry stories?
Do you want to read some interesting poems that are easy to understand and could also be turned into some fantastic song lyrics?
Check out a book called "Crazy Robert's Poems and Potential Song Lyrics." It's by Robert Barrows, President of an advertising agency called R.M. Barrows Advertising and Public Relations in San Mateo, California...and he is also the inventor of a video tombstone called the Video Enhanced Gravemarker (U.S. Patent #7,089,495). You can see more about the video tombstone at www.barrows.com/
And...(like your editor wants)..."Crazy Robert's Poems and Potential Song Lyrics" is entertaining poetry for the masses. The poems are light and easy to read and you won't get a hernia reading them.
So, if you are looking for something interesting to read and something interesting to write about for World Poetry Day and all throughout National Poetry Month (and you know your editor won't let you write about your own poetry)...check out an ebook called "Crazy Robert's Poems and Potential Song Lyrics" which you can download for a dollar on Amazon.
What are the poems about?
"Simple, says Barrows, there are poems about almost all the major themes in our lives. There are easy-to-read poems about love and sex, life and death, good and evil, success and money, Heaven and Hell, the origin of the universe, politics, and there is also a very special poem called "She Funks like an Aerobics Instructor."
There is also a poem about the state of manufacturing in America. That poem is called "It used to be made in America" and it has already been published in several places. You can also see that poem online for free at www.itusedtobemadeinamerica.com
"Many of the poems are also designed to be made into song lyrics," says Barrows. One of the poems that was already made into a song is a satire on politics called "Run For Office."
Another poem that Barrows wrote that was also made into a song (and not included in this book) is a song about money called "Big Bucks."
You can hear free clips of the song versions of "Run For Office" and "Big Bucks" at www.barrows.com/
"'It used to be made in America' could also be turned into some very powerful song lyrics," and a lot of the other poems, including the one about the Aerobics Instructor, would also make great song lyrics," says Barrows.
So, when you start planning your stories for World Poetry Day and all throughout National Poetry Month (also known as NatPoMo)...please let your fans and legions of followers know about an ebook called "Crazy Robert's Poems and Potential Song Lyrics." It's easy to read poetry for the masses and they won't get a hernia reading it.
...and...please let them know that they can HELP RESCUE ALL THESE GREAT POEMS FROM OBSCURITY FOR ONLY A DOLLAR on Amazon at http://www.amazon.com/
For more information about "Crazy Robert's Poems and Potential Song Lyrics," contact Robert Barrows at R.M. Barrows, Inc. Advertising & Public Relations in San Mateo, California at 650-344-4405, www.barrows.com
Contact
Robert Barrows
650-344-4405
barrows@barrows.com
