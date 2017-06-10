News By Tag
Look closely this month at the Hillsborough Gallery of Arts
The Hillsborough Gallery of Arts continues its Featured Artist series with new works by Linda Carmel, Alice Levinson, and Lynn Wartski.
Approaching Levinson's work reveals the variety of materials she incorporates into complex compositions. With closer scrutiny one can appreciate the dense variety of stitching which embellishes and elaborates each work.
Of her process Levinson writes, "Starting with white cloth, I experiment freely with dye, pigments, and printing techniques to create cloth which is complex in texture and rich in visual interest. This cloth is the primary prompt to my work. It's variations in tone, color, and texture inspire a creative response. The fabric is cut or torn and pieces are mixed and melded as I assemble my work. Each composition is built of successive layering of fabric and thread. My intuitive work process encourages spontaneity and experimentation. I live and work in a quiet wood. My work is infused with the lines of the trees, movement of wildlife, and the seasonal changes of form, color, and light."
For Up Close painter Linda Carmel focuses on women and how they work together. Many of her images involve women helping each other. Carmel's paintings of women are a perfect illustration of the campaign slogan, 'stronger together'. She writes, "I hope that my images will remind us to treat ALL people equally regardless of gender or race. My work strives to speak directly to women, to acknowledge their inner strength and celebrate their power. These themes are especially significant in the present moment as women have been forced to re-engage in fights for rights that they thought were won long ago. Women are massing, marching, and protesting."
Carmel builds up her canvases with acrylic modeling paste. She creates interesting background textures and then sculpts her figures. Her paintings are durable: she encourages people to touch them. Get up close and enjoy!
Sculptor Lynn Wartski writes, "I see our title, Up Close as in invitation to our viewers to take a focused look at our new work. 'Athena Sharpening Her Spear' was the first piece I specifically created for Up Close. The seated goddess is clad in elements of knowledge, wisdom, and learning, as well as her gleaming armor. Athena is intently sharpening her spear as she prepares for an intense battle."
Wartski reflects, "This entire year I've been experimenting with other surprises that allow some dolls to tell even more of their story. While continuing to refine gesture and expression, I've also incorporated text and images into some surfaces creating collage elements within the sculpture. In this way an Alice in Wonderland doll became a piece about questions and questioning, and a butterfly figure emerging from its chrysalis about giving flight to dreams and imagination. The scale of my art doll sculptures bids one to take a more intimate look. I try to reward this level of scrutiny with the details that I work into each figure and I admit that I love creating little elements for each doll, especially the shoes."
Up Close can be seen at the Hillsborough Gallery of Arts June 26th -July 23rd. There will be an opening reception During Hillsborough's "Last Fridays" celebration on Friday, June 30th from 6-9pm.
The Hillsborough Gallery of Arts (HGA) is owned and operated by 22 local artists and represents these established artists exhibiting contemporary fine art and fine craft. HGA's offerings include acrylic and oil paintings, sculpture, ceramics, photography, textiles, jewelry, glass, metals, encaustic, enamel, and wood. 121 N. Churton Street, Hillsborough, NC 27278. Phone: (919) 732-5001. The gallery is open 10am-6pm Monday-Thursday, 10am-9pm Friday and Saturday, and noon-4pm on Sunday. More information can be found on the HGA website: http://www.HillsboroughGallery.com
Contact
Hillsborough Gallery of Arts
***@hillsboroughgallery.com
