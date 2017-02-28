News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Actuality Media Extends Documentary Contest Deadline
Co-founder Aubrie Canfield said the extension provides keen entrants more time to produce the short documentaries on local changemakers making a sustainable impact on chronic social or environmental problems.
"We heard the requests for additional time to complete the documentaries and wanted to provide more aspiring filmmakers the opportunity to enter the competition,"
Ms Canfield said she was excited to be learning about some amazing individuals, groups and organisations via the submissions.
"We've always had a focus on improving the storytelling of filmmakers with an eye for bringing attention to new and great changemakers - but that our new competition might pull a pool of new filmmakers into action is a wonderful surprise I hadn't considered."
The grand prize is a 100% scholarship towards a 2017 Actuality Media Documentary Outreach in Peru, Nepal, Nicaragua or Morocco to study the art and practice of filmmaking while telling stories about solutions that improve our world.
For more information visit http://www.actualitymedia.org/
ABOUT ACTUALITY MEDIA
Founded in 2011 by Robin and Aubrie Canfield, Actuality Media is a service-learning production organisation coordinating programs for media students and emerging filmmakers to connect with changemakers around the world to tell stories that matter. Actuality Media's programs provide a unique platform to produce short documentaries that showcase individuals and organizations who are making a sustainable impact on chronic social and environmental problems in grassroots innovative ways. To date, Actuality Media's programs have produced 82 documentaries and micro-documentaries in Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Bolivia, Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya, Thailand, Cambodia, Malaysia, Turkey, Morocco and Colombia across a range of categories, from the environment and human rights to social justice.
Media Contact
Stephanie Capper
Actuality Media Director of Media & Marketing
steph@actualitymedia.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse