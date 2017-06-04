MNM Productions Announces Cast for Monty Python's SPAMALOT at the Kravis Center'

Johnbarry Greene

-- MNM Productions Announces Cast forMonty Python's SPAMALOTAt the Kravis Center's Rinker PlayhouseMay 19-June 4, 2017(West Palm Beach, FL – March 3, 2017) Marcie Gorman-Althof and Michael Lifshitz, the producing partners behind MNM Productions, one of South Florida's hottest new theatre companies, today announced the 20-person cast for Monty Python's SPAMALOT, the first of three productions in 2017, each of which will be presented at the Kravis Center's Rinker Playhouse.SPAMALOT is the hilarious, Tony Award-winning musical about King Arthur and his rollicking round table. Musical highlights include "The Song That Goes Like This," "Find Your Grail," "Run Away," "You Won't Succeed on Broadway," and the audience favorite "Always Look on the Bright Side of Life."The show's cast will be headlined by Johnbarry Greene as King Arthur, Laura Hodos as the Lady of the Lake, Joshua McKinney as Lancelot, Sahid Pabon as Robin and Andrew Shultz at Patsy, along with two MNM favorites, Michael Scott Ross (HAIR, The World Goes 'Round) and Mike Westrich (HAIR).The musical's total cast of singing, dancing performers also includes Alexa Baray, AJ Cola, Ryan Corridoni, Keagan Czerny, Jonathan Eisele, Whitney Grace, Nicole Kinzel, Kyle Laing, Shenise Nunez, Christie Rohr, Pierre Tannous, Emily Tarallo and Frank Vomero.Baray, Czerny, Kinzel, Nunez and Tannous all appeared in MNM's productions of A Chorus Line and HAIR; Rohr and Vomero were in A Chorus Line and Tarallo in HAIR. Cola, Corridini, Eisele, Grace, Greene, Hodos, Laing, McKinney, Pabon and Shultz are all MNM newcomers.SPAMALOT is being directed and choreographed by Broadway veteran Kimberly Dawn Smith, with Silver Palm Award-winner Paul Reekie serving as musical director.Other upcoming musicals from MNM Productions include Stephen Sondheim's COMPANY (July 21-August 6) and LA CAGE AUX FOLLES (October 6-22).How to Get Tickets for All Three Musicals:Reserved seating tickets for SPAMALOT, COMPANY and LA CAGE AUX FOLLES are $45 each, and are now available for purchase at the Kravis Center box office, 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach; by phone at 561.832.7469;or online through the Kravis Center's official website at kravis.org.About MNM Productions:This production company is the latest venture by two experienced theatrical producers and arts consultants:Marcie Gorman-Althof and Michael Lifshitz. The fledgling theatrical company has so far produced four major musical productions (A Chorus Line, Side By Side By Sondheim, HAIR and The World Goes 'Round), three of which received "recommended"status for Carbonell Awards and two (Side by Side by Sondheim and The World Goes 'Round) received nominations for Best Ensemble. In addition, MNM Productions recently received The Silver Palm Awards for Outstanding New Theatre Company and Outstanding Ensemble for The World Goes 'Round, while Paul Reekie was named Outstanding Musical Director for The World Goes "Round and HAIR.Media Contact:Gary SchweikhartPR-BS, Inc.561.756.4298gary@pr-bs.net