 
News By Tag
* iPhone
* Apple
* Phone
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Vancouver
  British Columbia
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
54321
February 2017
2827


Sparen Technologies Announces DualCase for iPhone

Sparen Technologies has designed their thinnest phone case yet that combines a multitude of features including: extra battery, 2 lightning ports, wireless charging, and added protection.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* iPhone
* Apple
* Phone

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* Vancouver - British Columbia - Canada

Subject:
* Products

VANCOUVER, British Columbia - March 5, 2017 - PRLog -- The newest case for the iPhone was just released the other day and has already raised $20,000 in pre-sales. The iPhone has been getting a lot of criticism lately regarding the removal of the headphone jack, battery life, and other limitations that people are upset about. A new Canadian start-up company - Sparen - is looking for help to raise funds to get their case into your hands by allowing users to pre-order now.


"The new iPhone 7 is great, but it could be a whole lot better with some added features that we believe every user will be happy to have," said Derek Douglas of Sparen Technologies. "Imagine never having to buy expensive and easy-to-lose cables or accessories - a device that has it all. DualCase is that device."

The primary vision behind the creation of DualCase was to have everything in one package. More specifically: (a) 200% more battery, (b) wireless charging, (c) dual lightning ports, (d) added protection, (e) ultra thin.

The innovative case will be the first of its kind to offer a dual lightning connection, allowing iPhone users to simultaneously charge their phone while listening to music without the need for cumbersome adapters and add-ons.

DualCase incorporates an additional lithium polymer battery to ensure the iPhone has double the lifetime. The LED indicator on the back shows the status of the battery.  This is perfect for people always on-the-go and do not want to charge their phone every night.

A Qi enabled coil has been attached to the case to provide wireless charging of the case. This gives users the option to simply place their phone down on a pad - no plugging-in required. Sparen is offering their own wireless charging pad along with DualCase for only $35 (CAD).

The slim, protective case has a nice stylish look to it that maintains the iPhone's sleekness without adding much bulk. Multiple versions are available to accommodate the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, along with the iPhone 6, 6S, 6 Plus/6S Plus.

Dual Case is currently available in the matte black color, however, if they are able to raise $40,000 (CAD), 3 more color options will open up - rose gold, white, and gold.

Sparen has joined the community in Kickstarter so they can collaborate with the community, "We believe a company and their supporters should work together in developing new products," Derek said. "Kickstarter is perfect for us because we can communicate with our amazing backers to see what they like and don't like. This allows them to have a drastic impact on any changes made."

Contact:

Kickstarter:http://bit.ly/dualcase1824

Website: https://www.sparentechnologies.com

Email: press@sparen.ca

Twitter: www.twitter.com/SparenTech

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sparentechnologies/

Contact
Sparen
***@sparen.ca
End
Source:
Email:***@sparen.ca Email Verified
Tags:iPhone, Apple, Phone
Industry:Technology
Location:Vancouver - British Columbia - Canada
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share