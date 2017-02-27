News By Tag
* iPhone
* Apple
* Phone
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Sparen Technologies Announces DualCase for iPhone
Sparen Technologies has designed their thinnest phone case yet that combines a multitude of features including: extra battery, 2 lightning ports, wireless charging, and added protection.
"The new iPhone 7 is great, but it could be a whole lot better with some added features that we believe every user will be happy to have," said Derek Douglas of Sparen Technologies. "Imagine never having to buy expensive and easy-to-lose cables or accessories - a device that has it all. DualCase is that device."
The primary vision behind the creation of DualCase was to have everything in one package. More specifically:
The innovative case will be the first of its kind to offer a dual lightning connection, allowing iPhone users to simultaneously charge their phone while listening to music without the need for cumbersome adapters and add-ons.
DualCase incorporates an additional lithium polymer battery to ensure the iPhone has double the lifetime. The LED indicator on the back shows the status of the battery. This is perfect for people always on-the-go and do not want to charge their phone every night.
A Qi enabled coil has been attached to the case to provide wireless charging of the case. This gives users the option to simply place their phone down on a pad - no plugging-in required. Sparen is offering their own wireless charging pad along with DualCase for only $35 (CAD).
The slim, protective case has a nice stylish look to it that maintains the iPhone's sleekness without adding much bulk. Multiple versions are available to accommodate the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, along with the iPhone 6, 6S, 6 Plus/6S Plus.
Dual Case is currently available in the matte black color, however, if they are able to raise $40,000 (CAD), 3 more color options will open up - rose gold, white, and gold.
Sparen has joined the community in Kickstarter so they can collaborate with the community, "We believe a company and their supporters should work together in developing new products," Derek said. "Kickstarter is perfect for us because we can communicate with our amazing backers to see what they like and don't like. This allows them to have a drastic impact on any changes made."
Contact:
Kickstarter:
Website: https://www.sparentechnologies.com
Email: press@sparen.ca
Twitter: www.twitter.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Contact
Sparen
***@sparen.ca
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse