Lynn University's Conservatory of Music & Live at Lynn Theatre Series
2 days ago
Lynn University's Conservatory of Music & Live at Lynn Theatre Series collaborate to present Broadway classic BRIGADOON - March 18 & 19
Lynn University's Conservatory of Music & Live at Lynn Theatre Series
collaborate to present Broadway classic 'Brigadoon'
Tickets now on sale for March 18–19 performances
BOCA RATON, Florida, March 3, 2017—Jon Robertson, dean of Lynn University's Conservatory of Music and Philharmonia guest conductor, and producer Jan McArt, director of Lynn's theatre arts program development, today announced the upcoming collaborative concert of a Broadway classic, Brigadoon, with book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe.
"We are doing the entire show with costumes, lights and music," says McArt. "We have a cast of 18 singers and dancers and the full symphony orchestra. It is going to be as spectacular as our production of Kismet was last year."
March 18–19
Brigadoon
This showcase musical features a full cast of professional stage performers who bring this old-fashioned time-travel romance to life through song, dance and fanciful Highlands regalia.
Saturday: 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Sunday: 4 p.m.
Jan McArt, producer and director
Terence Kirchgessner, conductor, Lynn Philharmonia
Arthur Barnes, musical director
Rome Saladino, choreographer
Location: Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center
Tickets: Individual tickets are $70 for Box, $55 for Orchestra and $50 for Mezzanine
Note: Live at Lynn and Lynn Conservatory of Music series subscribers will receive a $5 discount with each ticket purchase.
Sponsor: Elaine Johnson Wold
How to Purchase Tickets to Brigadoon
Tickets may be purchased in person at the Lynn University box office, located in the Wold at 3601 N. Military Trail, online at events.lynn.edu or by phone at +1 561-237-9000.
About Lynn University
Lynn University is an independent college based in Boca Raton, Florida, with approximately 3,000 students from 100 countries. U.S. News & World Report ranks Lynn among the top three most innovative and international schools in the region. Lynn's NCAA Division II Fighting Knights have won 23 national titles, its Conservatory of Music features a world-renowned faculty of performers, and its nationally recognized Institute for Achievement and Learning empowers students with learning differences. The school's Dialogues curriculum and award-winning iPad program help Lynn graduates gain the intellectual flexibility and global experience to fulfill their potential in an ever-changing world. For more information, visit lynn.edu.
About the Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center at Lynn University
The 750-seat Wold Performing Arts Center, located on Lynn's campus in the heart of Boca Raton, is easily accessible by both I-95 and the Florida Turnpike. Recently ranked by Best Value Schools, an online publication, as one of the "25 Most Amazing University Performing Arts Centers," the Wold features superb acoustics, a modern lighting system, a large, light-filled lobby, and flexible space well-suited for dramatic productions, concerts and other cultural events. With an elegant salon, outdoor sunset terrace and intimate black-box studio, this new center is home to numerous concerts and events, including professional theatrical performances by the theatre arts program's Libby Dodson's Live at Lynn Theatre Series, the Live at Lynn American Songbook Series, and Jan McArt's New Play Reading Series, as well as performances from the Lynn University Conservatory of Music and the drama department in the College of International Communication. For more information, visit lynn.edu/events.
Lynn Conservatory of Music contact:
Gary Schweikhart, PR-BS, Inc. 561-756-4298 gary@pr-bs.net
Lynn University contact:
Jamie D'Aria, Lynn University +1 561-237-7629 JDAria@lynn.edu
