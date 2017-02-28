News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Tile Outlets of America Realigns Management Roles in Tampa, Sarasota and Fort Myers
"At Tile Outlets of America, we are fortunate to have a talented and committed group of employee-owners,"
Tile Outlets of America in Sarasota
Chris Martin former General Manager of the Tampa store returns to Sarasota to become General Manager of that store. Since joining Tile Outlets in July of 2003, Chris has rotated through all three stores depending on business necessities.
Josh Morrison, formerly in Fort Myers, joins Chris Martin and Assistant Manager Bob Stangs, who started in December 2013, as Assistant Manager. Josh started with Tile Outlets in February 2015 as Assistant Store Manager in Fort Myers.
Tile Outlets of America in Tampa
Yoanni Soria relocates from Sarasota to the Tampa store where he, Bill Granger and Rickey Williams serve as Co-Managers of that store. Yoanni's bi-lingual expertise combined with 7 years' experience working extensively with the Tampa store's Hispanic customer base prior to relocating to Sarasota in 2013 represents a significant competitive advantage for the company. Yoanni was hired in July 2006.
Upon joining Tile Outlets in January 2007, Bill Granger worked in outside sales; he moved into store management in Tampa in 2009.
Rickey Williams started with Tile Outlets in June 2014 after a lengthy management career at Home Depot and Save-A-Lot.
Tile Outlets of America in Fort Myers
In the Tile Outlets of America Fort Myers store, Anna Robinson becomes responsible for online sales fulfillment while splitting time in her current role of Customer Service. Anna joined Tile Outlets in April 2015 and has steadily taken on increased responsibilities.
To learn more about Tile Outlets of America, visit https://www.tileoutlets.com/
##
Tile Outlets of America, with stores in Fort Myers, Sarasota and Tampa and online at TileOutlets.com, sells first quality ceramic and porcelain tile, stone, mosaics and more for the home, all in-stock and ready to go at incredibly low prices. Tile Outlets takes seriously its Promise to Customers, backing it up with the Peace of Mind Commitment. Tile Outlets of America, "where dreams become reality... for a whole lot less."
Tile Outlets of America was founded in 2002 and became employee-owned in September 2016. Corporate offices are located in Atlanta, GA. For more information, visit http://www.TileOutlets.com.
Contact
Christine Whittemore (Simple Marketing Now)
***@simplemarketingnow.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse