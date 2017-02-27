News By Tag
For a Limousine Service Washington DC Offers Plenty of Options
The more you know about quality, the easier it is to choose the right company.
When you need a DC limo service, should be focused on not just affordability but luxury, comfort, and reliability. DC Limousine Service has been a leader in the transportation industry for more than 20 years. As a family owned and operated company they have paid attention to every single detail.
They don't take anything for granted nor do they take their reputation lightly. That's the reasons why they focus on hiring only safest, most experienced drivers. They put them through a rigorous interview process, background screening, safe driver training, and consistent drug testing to ensure continue safety.
As a limousine service in DC, this company also has the latest GPS navigation technology installed in every vehicle. Along with the highly knowledgeable drivers they have, there is rarely a traffic incident, accident, construction, or other delay that keeps them from reaching their destination on time. When a person needs a BWI limo service, for example, getting to and from the airport on time is absolutely essential.
Getting to the airport late can mean missed flights and a lot of other hassles. For business travelers, that's not an option. If they arrive late in missed their flight, it could mean thousands or even millions of dollars in lost business opportunities.
DC Limousine Service focus on treating everyone the same. So, with you need a cheap limo for an anniversary dinner or need something of extreme luxury, such as a gorgeous stretch limo for a wedding, you will be treated like a VIP. That sounds ideal and you are interested in the most affordable rates with the most experienced and reliable company out there, contact DC Limousine Service 24/7 at 202.765.2350.
You can also visit their website to see images of some of the vehicles they have their fleet and the make a reservation at www.limoserviceDC.net.
About DC Limousine Service:
There are some key aspects that the founders of DC Limousine Service wanted to focus on: safety, reliability, and comfort. They've achieved that with all of their vehicles, and more, having been successful for more than 20 years. They offer immediate billing, can handle short notice reservations, and have one of the largest fleets of limos and buses from which to choose, making them one of the best in the region.
Limo Service DC
(202) 765-2350
***@dclimousineservicerentals.com
