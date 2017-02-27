Solar Powered Vintage Rock Concert Series at Sovereign Estate Winery in 2017!

Sovereign Estate Winery in Waconia, MN announces six concerts with 1980's rock legends that will be powered by solar produced energy!

Sovereign Estate Winery Vintage Rock and Wine Concerts Series

-- In celebration of the installation of solar power, Sovereign Estate Winery has announced a series of six concerts featuring 1980's Vintage Rock legends with each concert powered by the production of a 39kW solar array installed in 2017 by Sundance Energy Solutions. Sovereign Estate, location in Waconia, MN is an award winning vineyard and venue on the shores of Lake Waconia. The rock legends who will perform in 2017 include, Dave Bickler, original Survivor vocalist, Joey Molland of Badfinger, John Cafferty and Michael "Tunes" Antunes of the Beaver Brown Band, Kevin Chalfant, the first stand in lead singer for Steve Perry who performed with Journey live, Randal Hall, formerly of Lynyrd Skynyrd and Barry Goudreau and Fran Cosmo, formerly of Boston. Tickets start at just $25 and are now on sale for all six concerts at this intimate venue. Here are details about each of the performers:Dave was the voice of the classic hit "Eye of the Tiger" and other classic Survivor hits plus he will perform new material from his latest release "Dark Light". Bickler was lead singer of the Grammy Award-winning rock band Survivor from 1977–1983 and 1993–1999. From 1999-2009, Dave was the singing voice behind the highly successful (most award-winning radio campaign in advertising history!) 'Real Men of Genius' Bud Light radio and TV commercials, including promotional events where he sang live spots and the National Anthem at major sporting events across the country. Bickler toured the US 2013-2014 with Survivor. Today, Bickler lives in New York with his family and is finishing his solo project.In the 1960's Joey and his Badfinger bandmates from Liverpool, England shared the Apple Record label and recording studios with The Beatles. Badfinger helped lead the British Rock invasion in the United States with hit songs "No Matter What" "Baby Blue" "Come and Get it" "Day after Day" and more. Joey's career as a rock guitarist and vocalis spans five decades. Molland is the last surviving member from the band's classic line-up. He currently lives in Minneapolis, Minnesota.The legendary "East Coast Rock'n'Roll"group John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band began their career in 1972 and achieved mainstream success in the 1980s with the "Eddie & The Cruisers - Motion Picture Soundtrack". The hit single "On the Dark Side" held the "Number-One"position on the Billboard Rock charts and the MTV video charts for "five" consecutive weeks. The album sold over 3 million copies and was certified triple Platinum by the RIAA. The title track from the group's 1985 follow-up album "Tough All Over" became their second "Number-One"single on the Billboard Rock charts and the song "C-I-T-Y" reached the Billboard Top 20. John Cafferty's solo track "Hearts on Fire" was featured in the Sylvester Stallone film "Rocky IV" and he received his second double Platinum soundtrack award. Over the years John has placed 35 songs in major motion pictures. Today John Cafferty and "Tunes" continue to tour and bring their exciting live shows to fans around the world. In 2012 they were inducted into the Rhode Island Music Hall Of Fame.Kevin Chalfant's Journey Experience features all of the lights, sounds and Journey-esque atmosphere you'd expect from a show called the Journey Experience! This is not a cover band but a very talented singer who served as the initial stand-in lead singer for Steve Perry with Journey LIVE! He performs all the hits that made Journey famous, one fabulous hit after another! After fronting Billboard charting sensation 707 in the early 80s, Kevin moved on to lead the powerhouse group The Vu later in the decade. In the early 90s Kevin co-founded the first act ever signed to Interscope Records, supergroup The Storm. Also featuring members of Journey and Santana.Lynyrd Skynyrd's leader, Ronnie Van Zant, became one of Randall Hall of Running Easy's biggest supporters when the band opened a show for Skynyrd in 1972. The next few years found the two bands touring together but despite their high-profile friends, Running Easy never made it big. Hall would go on to play with Melanie and write songs for the Skynyrd side project the Allen Collins Band. In 1987 he was asked by guitarist Allen Collins to take his place in Lynyrd Skynyrd after Collins' paralyzing car accident. Hall remained a member of the band until 1994 and appeared on the albums Southern by the Grace of God, Lynyrd Skynyrd 1991, and The Last Rebel. The early 2000s found the guitarist fronting and touring with his own project, the Randall Hall Band. Randall lives in Jacksonville, Florida.. Barry Goudreau played guitar and backing vocals on Boston's hit debut album which sold 20 million albums and the the follow up smash "Don't Look Back". Goudreau also had a hit single "Dreams" from his solo album that he recorded with Brad Delp and Sib Hashian who were also formerly of Boston. Fran Cosmo exploded onto the Rock scene when he took over for Brad Delp as the lead singer for the Legendary group BOSTON in 1992. Fran was featured as the lead vocalist on the "Walk On" Album which sold over a million copies worldwide. Certified Platinum in America and certified Platinum in Canada. Fran's Lead vocals was also featured on four of the songs off the "Corporate America" Album and both of BOSTON'S Greatest Hits.The song "Livin For You" in which Fran also sang lead on was the only LIVE BOSTON song ever released on the Greatest Hits Albums. Tim Mahoney will also be at this concert performing his new single "Right by my side" with Barry Goudreau. The song "Right by my Side" is dedicated to Boston former lead singer Brad Delp with proceeds going to the Brad Delp Foundation.For information and to purchase tickets go to:For sponsorships, group sales or media inquiries contact:Mike Woodley612-386-0082 MikeWoodley1@gmail.com