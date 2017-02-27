 
Mobile Massage London - MassageJoy

Luxury London Mobile Massage Company begins operations in London
 
 
Tags:

Tags:
Mobile Massage London
Home Massage London

Industry:
Health

Location:
Paddington - London, Greater - England

Subject:
Companies

PADDINGTON, England - March 5, 2017 - PRLog -- MassageJoy would like to announce the opening of their London Mobile Massage Service providing visiting massage and home massage within the greater London area.

"MassageJoy has been established to provide the best mobile massage service in London. We saw a gap in the luxury mobile massage market in London and established MassageJoy to serve the market" said the company spokesperson.

All MassageJoy mobile massage therapists are certified and trained. "We take the security of our clients and therapists seriously and have put measures in place to offer the best customer experience in mobile massage in London". All mobile massage therapists undergo a thorough interview process and strict background checks. MassageJoy offer a wide range of services including sports massage, swedish massage, deep tissue massage, anti cellulite massage among others.

MassageJoy provide a seamless mobile massage booking process. Customers can book a mobile massage in London in under 60 seconds and pay online. The MassageJoy platform seamlessly connects London mobile massage therapists and customers. Once the booking has been made a mobile massage therapist comes to you with everything needed for the appointment.

According to the head of mobile massage therapists division, "Our mobile massage therapists are highly qualified and vetted. Our aim is to serve the luxury mobile massage market in London by focussing on customer service". The company offers a 200% guarantee offering refunds and guarantees if the customers are not happy with the service provided. This is a unique guarantee in the London mobile massage market and shows the strong commitment of MassageJoy to build a customer focussed brand.

For more information on mobile massage services in London, visit: https://massagejoy.co.uk/
Source:
Email:***@massagejoy.co.uk Email Verified
Phone:020 3239 7866
