Easter Kids Party Cruise New York

-- Kids Party Cruise – Easter Kids Boat Party – New York, NY Exclusive Place to Celebrate a Kids Birthday Party. Skyport Marina is very cozy with a brilliant vibe, It will be considered one of the most popular gathering places for groups of kids ready to have Fun and Party at a ultra comfortable setting. The ambiance and seating allow guests to hang out for hours at a time. You want a fun day out with your kids? Skyport Marina is one of the best boat to do just that.Easter Kids Party CruiseSat, April 15, 20171:00 PM – 4:30 PM EDTLOCATIONSkyport Marina2430 Fdr Drive Service Road EastNew York, NY 10016United StatesHosted By The Easter BunnyThe Easter Kids Party Cruise is a Family friendly event full of activities & attractions like clowns show, magic tricks, face painting, ballon sculpting, dancing & more. 2 Floors Completely Heated, Pictures w/The Easter Bunny, Food & snacks will be available for purchase on the boat.Saturday, April 15Th, 2017.GENERAL ADMISSIONPRICE $30 IN ADVANCE ( adult/kid over 12 months).VISIT:http://partiesmania.com/easter-kids-party-cruise/FOR MORE INFO.For Birthday Party Information contact us!Hugs, Partiesmania!AndrewMTS ProductionsCall or Text: 1-347-891-5328http://mtsproductions.com/http://newyearsevenyc.co/Twitter: http://twitter.com/MtspartiesFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/FusionQueens/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fusionqueens/