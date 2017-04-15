News By Tag
Easter Kids Party Cruise New York
Easter Kids Party Cruise
Sat, April 15, 2017
1:00 PM – 4:30 PM EDT
LOCATION
Skyport Marina
2430 Fdr Drive Service Road East
New York, NY 10016
United States
Hosted By The Easter Bunny
The Easter Kids Party Cruise is a Family friendly event full of activities & attractions like clowns show, magic tricks, face painting, ballon sculpting, dancing & more. 2 Floors Completely Heated, Pictures w/The Easter Bunny, Food & snacks will be available for purchase on the boat.
Saturday, April 15Th, 2017.
GENERAL ADMISSION
PRICE $30 IN ADVANCE ( adult/kid over 12 months).
VISIT:
https://www.eventbrite.com/
http://partiesmania.com/
FOR MORE INFO.
For Birthday Party Information contact us!
Hugs, Partiesmania!
Andrew
MTS Productions
Call or Text: 1-347-891-5328
http://mtsproductions.com/
http://newyearsevenyc.co/
Twitter: http://twitter.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/
Andrew
***@gmail.com
