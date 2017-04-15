 
Easter Kids Party Cruise New York

 
 
kids 15 april
kids 15 april
NEW YORK - March 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Kids Party Cruise – Easter Kids Boat Party – New York, NY Exclusive Place to Celebrate a Kids Birthday Party. Skyport Marina is very cozy with a brilliant vibe, It will be considered one of the most popular gathering places for groups of kids ready to have Fun and Party at a ultra comfortable setting. The ambiance and seating allow guests to hang out for hours at a time. You want a fun day out with your kids? Skyport Marina is one of the best boat to do just that.

Easter Kids Party Cruise

Sat, April 15, 2017

1:00 PM – 4:30 PM EDT

LOCATION
Skyport Marina
2430 Fdr Drive Service Road East

New York, NY 10016

United States

Hosted By The Easter Bunny

The Easter Kids Party Cruise is a Family friendly event full of activities & attractions like clowns show, magic tricks, face painting, ballon sculpting, dancing & more. 2 Floors Completely Heated, Pictures w/The Easter Bunny, Food & snacks will be available for purchase on the boat.

Saturday, April 15Th, 2017.

GENERAL ADMISSION

PRICE $30 IN ADVANCE ( adult/kid over 12 months).

VISIT:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/easter-bunny-kids-boat-party...

http://partiesmania.com/easter-kids-party-cruise/

FOR MORE INFO.

For Birthday Party Information contact us!

Hugs, Partiesmania!

Andrew
MTS Productions
Call or Text: 1-347-891-5328
http://mtsproductions.com/
http://newyearsevenyc.co/
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Mtsparties
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FusionQueens/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fusionqueens/

Tags:Kids, Easter, Family
Industry:Family
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Events
