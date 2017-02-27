T20 Taxi - A One of a Kind Service App Provider

The complete service is provided using the latest equipment and technology to facilitate the travel of individuals in and around Tamilnadu, Pondicherry.

--Twenty20 as they say is the opium of the masses in the game of cricket.As a T20 match is known to bring crowds to the ground for its fast paced game and chasing Big scores at a minimum overs.Similarly the T20 Taxi Services are designed as to seek and provide the fastest taxi service with a minimum rate of fare.A Service provider from Coimbatore offering complete service whose mission is to provide reliable, timely, safe, affordable rides throughout Tamilnadu and Pondicherry.The services are inspired from the thought process of defining as " Idhu Nammaa Ooru Taxi"The company's products and services showing it as an innovative, forward thinking company that recognizes the need to move with ever-changing customer needs.The main philosophy of business is one that emphasizes service, and a realization that effective communication is a key component to the business.Realizing that, in a competitive environment, flexibility and professionalism maintains the leading edge.Cab booking is now a hassle free experience with the choice of selecting the lowest fare taxi through the app.Customer satisfaction through quality services, affordable rates, courteous and professional drivers is what makes T20 Taxi a unique and special.Online taxi apps are easier booking process. There is no need to go through long and complicated booking process. Smartphone taxi services make travel easy, quick, and comfortable that will surely attract more clients. With T20 Taxi app, you can book your cabs easily with just One Tap.Customers can access T20 Taxi App through multiple ways: through the user friendly mobile app or can access on website www.t20taxi.in, or post their queries on Social Media Channels or get in touch with on email info@t20taxi.in .T20 Taxi app services is privileged to have met the expectations among our long list of clients.At T20 Taxi the complete services is provided using the latest equipment and technology to facilitate the travel of individuals in and around Tamilnadu, Pondicherry.Download the app Today available on App Store & Google Play or to Download give missed call to 944-525-2020.Mr. BalamuruganChief Executive OfficerT20 Taxi ServicesNo. 3 Moogambigai Nagar,Ganapathy, Coimbatore,Tamil Nadu - 641006, India+91 78450 02020info@t20taxi.in