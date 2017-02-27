 
Learn from the stars the secret steps to achieving success in the movies

 
 
Before the Camera Rolled SMALL
Before the Camera Rolled SMALL
 
ALBANY, Ga. - March 5, 2017 - PRLog -- BearManor Media announces the release of the Before the Camera Rolled by Jason Norman.

The road from entertained to entertainer may seem longer than the yellow brick road to Oz, but finally the secret steps have been revealed. Go from behind a camera to in front of a camera by following such inspiring, award-winning coaches as Mike Starr, Kathryn Joosten, Will Sampson, Richard Dreyfuss, Ernie Hudson, Irma Hall, James Gammon, Bill Erwin, Erick Avari, Lee Garlington, Lindsay Hollister, Richard Thomas, and Beverley Todd.

From closed doors to klieg lights, move smoothly into the toughest business while you are still far from theaters and stages. Learn how to practice at home, sharpen your technique, and get your name before the public open. Casting directors will soon love your audition.

• Uncover the mystery of improvisation
• Master body doubling, voice work, and stunting
• Learn what to do before, during, and after auditions
• Study how favorite performers transform themselves into characters
• Acquire tips on preparing for roles

Foreword by Mike Starr. Illustrated with over 100 photos. Index

About the author: Jason Norman is the author of Behind the Screams. He has won two Virginia Press Association awards and also is a college English professor.

#####

Available exclusively from BearManor Media in hardback, paperback, and ebook editions.

About BearManor Media: The award-winning and Pulitzer-nominated press publishes cutting-edge entertainment books, audio books, e-books, CDs, and DVDs on movies, television, radio, theater, animation, and more. Founded in 2001 by Publisher Ben Ohmart, the BearManor Media catalog now features more than 900 outstanding subjects from the obscure to the eminent. Visit www.bearmanormedia.com

For High Resolution Images, review copy PDF, or more information, contact the publisher at books@benohmart.com.

Visit www.bearmanormedia.com (print editions)

Also available on Amazon.com and other online booksellers.

BearManor Media ebook editions are available on Selz.com at https://bearmanormedia.selz.com/

Ben Ohmart
***@benohmart.com
Click to Share